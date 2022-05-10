Jennifer Garner Reveals How She Repairs Hair Damage Caused By Go-To Ponytail

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Jennifer Garner has seriously gorgeous chestnut locks. But the 50-year-old star insists her shiny, healthy-looking tresses are not merely by accident. She attributes Virtue Lab’s high-quality products and potent formulas for helping to rebuild and repair her damaged hair.

In a recent Instagram video, Garner breaks down the many factors that result in hair damage. “91 percent of women damage their hair every single day,” explains Garner. She notes that can be caused by the environment and the use of hot tools.

However, Garner acknowledges that her damaged mane is mostly caused by one of her favorite go-to ‘dos: a ponytail.

To help reverse the damage, Garner has found a powerful line of products that are backed by science to deliver amazing results. “Alpha Keratin 60ku—it’s in every Virtue product you can get,” she explains in the video. “It’s not synthetic; it’s derived from human hair.”

Garner continues, “it’s agnostic to any hair type. It just seeks out damage, repaves your hair from the root, all the way to the end. So that same strand of hair is now buoyant, it’s now flexible, stretchy, more fullness to it, it lets your hair live up to its best potential.”

Alpha Keratin 60ku is a vegan, full-form keratin protein nearly identical to the keratin in our hair. Virtue Labs is the first beauty brand to use pure, human keratin, and this hero ingredient is in every product they offer.

Here are our top picks for the best Jennifer Garner-approved hair products from Virtue for your hair care routine.

1. Recovery Shampoo & Conditioner Set

(Virtue Labs)

The Virtue Recovery Shampoo and Conditioner duo make introducing your hair to human keratin protein easy. The luxurious shampoo and conditioner build back and restore your locks’ luster with every use.

These products penetrate deep into the hair shaft, filling in cracks in the cuticle and healing damage from heat, chemicals, and color treatment. The creamy, coconut-scented shampoo set is ideal for all hair types, including color-treated hair.

2. 6-In-1 Styler

(Virtue Labs)

This revolutionary product is a must-have for thin-haired gals. As opposed to most styling creams that weigh down hair with sticky, greasy buildup, Virtue Lab’s 6-in-1 Styler leaves hair soft and manageable.

With the 6-in-1 styler cream, you can set and seal your hairstyle regardless of hair type or color treatment. VIRTUE’s style cream adds softness, shine, and hydration to stressed, damaged tresses.

Waiting between washes can strengthen hair and promote regrowth, but suffering through frizzy, limp hair on day 3 or 4 of no washing is difficult. Thanks to this versatile product, you no longer have to.

3. Un-Frizz Cream

(Virtue Labs)

Speaking of frizzy hair, if you’re constantly struggling with flyaways and midday hair poof, then you need Virtue’s Un-Frizz Cream. This leave-in conditioner instantly smooths, conditions, and eliminates uncontrollable frizz.

It naturally locks out humidity (a must-have for where I live), and it keeps hair smooth and shiny all day long. Unlike other anti-frizz creams, VIRTUE’s Un-Frizz contains no chemical treatments or heavy waxes.

This potent product has a refreshing botanical scent of sweet pear, soothing lavender, and energizing mint. So, your hair can smell as good as it looks.

4. Restorative Treatment Mask

(Virtue Labs)

Virtue’s Restorative Treatment Mask boasts an ultra-nourishing formula with Amaranthus Caudatus Seed Extract, which improves the combability and manageability of damaged hair. It also contains Baobab Seed Oil, which offers UV and environmental protection.

And, of course, Virtue Labs infuses this hydrating hair treatment with its go-to ingredient: Alpha Keratin 60ku. This formula provides immediate and intense hydration, softness, shine, and strength to your hair.

Despite its heavy-hitting formula, this restorative treatment mask is incredibly lightweight. Simply apply a generous amount all over your hair after shampooing, wait three minutes, and rinse well.

You can transform your dry, hay-like hair into soft, supple locks by using this repairing treatment just once a week.

So if you’re ready for red carpet-worthy hair this summer, the science behind Virtue Lab’s powerful line of hair care products has your back. Just ask Jennifer Garner.

