Jenna Hager Bush Speaks out About Her Family’s Deep Connection to Camp Mystic Following Tragic Texas Flooding

Following the devastating Texas flooding that left dozens of people dead, Jenna Hager Bush opened up about her family’s deep connection to the completely destroyed Camp Mystic.

Videos by Suggest

While appearing during the early hours of Today, Hager Bush emotionally spoke about how her mother, former First Lady Laura Bush, was once a counselor at Camp Mystic.

“My mom was a counselor there, but also so many of my friends were raised at this camp,” she explained. “Texas camps are institutions, as you just heard, where many family members, generations – this camp was 100 years old – so grandmothers, mothers, kids, have all gone there.”

Jenna Hager Bush then shared that her mother was a “drama” counselor at the Texas all-girls camp. She also pointed out many of her friends had their children there one week before the flood.

Hager Bush said the stories she heard coming out of Texas amid the flooding have been “heartbreaking and beautiful.”

“Texas has a type of resilience,” the Texas native pointed out. “They’re generous people, where people want to reach out and help. Texas camps are really special.”

Jenna Hager Bush further stated that her husband, Henry Hager, previously questioned why they chose to send their children to camps in Texas. She declared, “Because of the love that’s there.”

“My kids actually got dropped off at camp yesterday, another camp in Texas,” she said. “Putting them on the bus, saying goodbye to them — and I know so many parents whose kids are at camp or going to camp feel that way.

“We send our kids into the world with the faith that they can have happy lives, joyful lives, and as adults,” Jenna added. “We know pain, we hope our kids never face it.”

Camp Mystic Confirmed 27 Died in Texas Flooding

As the death toll rises after the flooding in Texas Hill Country, Camp Mystic confirmed 27 campers and counselors were killed in the devastating weather disaster.

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said as of 8:30 a.m. local time on July 7, 75 bodies have been recovered. The flood hit the area on July 4.

“Of this 48 adults and 27 children, 15 adults and nine children are pending identification,” Leitha told reporters. “At present, there are 10 camps from Camp Mystic unaccounted for and one counselor.”

The total death toll from the floods across Texas is now up to 89.

Meanwhile, parts of the Llano River in Llano County are expected to rise later due to additional rainfall. It is expected to reach minor flood stage and approach moderate flood stage — 12 feet — near Llano on July 7. The same portion of the river crested at about 26.5 feet on July 5. However, it is not expected to reach the same extreme level.

The Weather Prediction Center shared an update about what Texans can expect during the latest rainfall. “Any storms that move across this extremely vulnerable region will rapidly cause flash flooding,” the update reads. “Some of which could be significant [storms] repeat or stall over the already hard-hit regions.”