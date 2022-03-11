Jack Quaid Continues His Meteoric Rise In Hollywood With Big 2022

Look out Hollywood, Jack Quaid is on the rise. His career has the momentum of a runaway freight train, and it’s only going to bigger places. Here’s what he has lined up in 2022.

Born To Royalty

We’d be remiss if we didn’t note how Quaid’s family has given him a leg up on his contemporaries. His parents are Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, so he grew up on the sidelines of Lakers games. His career launched in earnest when he played Marvel in The Hunger Games, a small role that paid off big time.

Already A Big Year

Talk about putting up numbers in the 2020s. Quaid started the decade with a slate of voice-acting jobs. Concurrently, he’s starring in Amazon’s The Boys. The hit series follows superheroes with questionable morals, and it’s made stars out of Quaid and Erin Moriarty. The new season debuts in June.

He’s In Movies, Too

In the midst of The Boys, Quaid booked a pretty big movie role for himself in Scream. The Franchise has featured up-and-coming stars in every single installment. Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Jenny McCarthy, and Emma Roberts all owe a bit of credit to the slasher series. Quaid starred alongside fellow up-and-comer, Melissa Barrera.

This would typically be more than enough to justify a schedule, but Quaid had even bigger plans. He’s also a series regular in Star Trek: Lower Decks. The animated series is currently in its third season, with Quaid voicing alongside the likes of Nöel Wells and Jerry O’Connell. Earning a prominent role in any Star Trek show basically guarantees a lifetime of conventions should Quaid want it.

What’s Coming Soon?

On top of his continued commitments to Star Trek and The Boys, Quaid has lined up a few more high-profile projects for himself. He’s signed on to Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film Oppenheimer. He’ll share screentime with Nolan bestie Cillian Murphy, as well as established stars like Kenneth Branagh and Florence Pugh. Nolan movies tend to feel more like events these days, so this is a very big deal.

If that weren’t all, he’ll get to be Superman. HBO Max has greenlit two seasons of the animated show My Adventures with Superman, where Quaid will voice the caped crusader. Not many actors get to play Superman in any official capacity, so you have to think he’s excited. The sky appears to be the limit for this young man.

More News From Suggest

What Pamela Anderson And Tommy Lee’s Kids Are Doing Today

Kate Hudson’s Son Just Turned 18 And Looks Just Like His Famous Father

Lori Harvey Is Taking Her Dad Steve Harvey’s Advice With New Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan