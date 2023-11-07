Here’s The Reason Why Michael Strahan Is Backing Away From ‘GMA’

Michael Strahan, the well-known television personality, former professional football player, and co-host of Good Morning America, has been noticeably absent from the morning news show and his role as an analyst on Fox NFL Sunday since late October. An ABC spokesperson confirmed that Strahan won’t be returning to Good Morning America this week due to ongoing personal family matters.

The former NFL star’s last appearance on Good Morning America was on October 26, and since then, his absence has been filled by co-hosts Juju Chang from Nightline and Linsey Davis from World News Tonight. Strahan’s role as an analyst on Fox NFL Sunday has also been on hold for the past two weeks. Fox Sports commentator Curt Menefee noted during a recent broadcast that Strahan was dealing with a personal family matter.

Strahan’s prolonged absence from both of his high-profile positions has prompted speculation and concern among his fans and colleagues. While the exact nature of the family matter has not been disclosed, Strahan has been noticeably absent from social media as well since October 25, when he promoted his game show, The $100,000 Pyramid.

Michael Strahan is a father to four adult children: Tanita, Michael Jr., Isabella, and Sophia. He shares his two older children, Tanita (31 years old) and Michael Jr. (28 years old), with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins, whom he was married to from 1992 to 1996. His younger twins, Isabella and Sophia, are 19 years old and are the offspring of his second marriage to Jean Muggli, which lasted from 1999 to 2006.

Fans and colleagues of Strahan have expressed their understanding and support for his need to prioritize his family matters during this challenging time. The television host has always been known for his strong work ethic, versatility, and dedication to his career, making his absence from two high-profile shows even more noteworthy. His colleagues at Good Morning America and Fox NFL Sunday look forward to his return when he is ready.

Strahan’s enduring absence highlights the challenges that celebrities, public figures, and everyday individuals can face when balancing personal and professional commitments, and the importance of taking time to address family matters and personal well-being, even in the midst of busy careers and public life.

As Strahan takes the time he needs to attend to his family matters, his fans, colleagues, and well-wishers eagerly await his return to the television screen and wish him and his family the best during this period.