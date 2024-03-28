‘Full House’ Alum Candace Cameron Bure Details ‘Shameful’ Mental Health Struggles

Candace Cameron Bure, who played D.J. Tanner on Full House, recently opened up about her mental health struggles. On her podcast on March 26, Candace Cameron Bure Podcast, Candace spoke about her ongoing battle with depression.

“It feels so shameful and it feels so lonely,” Candace said. “It’s very difficult to speak out about it, even to your most trusted people. At least for me, I feel like I should be strong enough to overcome that and then it feels so weak.”

This is a common experience for many people who suffer from depression. It often feels like you’re aware of how deeply you’re hurting — and even of the ways you can help yourself — but you’re unable to turn it off.

“I can try with all my might to get out of this and I can’t pull myself out of the pit,” Candace said. “But it’s hard to extend the arm and go ‘Help me.'”

It doesn’t help that much of society shames individuals for how they deal with their depression. In fact, it seems like those who never had to experience the disorder themselves are the ones spewing the most hate and judgment.

“I’ll also say that there are a lot of people who feel that it’s weak and will verbalize it,” Candace explained. “So then, it’s just this immediate shame that you’re like, ‘Oh, well if I struggle with this, then I’m a weak person.'”

Candace Cameron Bure’s History Of Depression

Candace has remained a fan-favorite in the shows Full House and Fuller House, two feel-good, family-friendly sitcoms. However, the actress’s personal life hasn’t always been rainbows and butterflies.

According to E! News, Candace has battled depression for many years, and this isn’t the first time she’s opened up about it. A few years ago, she shared how she copes with her mental health struggles by exercising

Her story certainly helps many sufferers feel less alone. In fact, countless fans have come forward expressing their gratitude toward and support for Candace at this time.

“Wishing her the best,” one person posted on X. Another said, “Depression is serious, not to be ignored.”

Many other celebrities, including Billie Eilish and Katy Perry, have opened up about their own mental health journeys, reminding us that we’re not alone.