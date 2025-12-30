Former Nickelodeon Star Back On Streets After Hospitalization, Doing Drugs During Psych Evaluation

Former Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase is reportedly back on the streets after a 72-hour involuntary psych hold.

Supporters hoped to get the Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide alum the help he needed. Chase was supposed to enter a rehab facility after the 72-hour hold. However, ultimately, the staff released him from the hold.

“They were supposed to hold him and then transport him to a detox facility that we had arranged,” former Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss told TMZ. “Instead, they let him out without contacting any of us.”

Weiss and local Jacob Harris have been advocating for the former Nickelodeon star since discovering he was homeless. Harris has contacted another mental health crisis team to try to get Chase help. The team determined he was a danger to himself.

The former Nickelodeon star was “smoking meth during the evaluation with no shoes or jacket in the freezing cold.” But the team left him on the streets despite the determination.

Now, Weiss is seeking help from the Screen Actors Guild to get chase help. Fans learned of the former Nickelodeon star’s current state earlier this month. Co-star Daniel Curtis Lee reached out to Chase and checked him into a hotel.

“Tylor Chase and Cookie reunite with Ned on FaceTime. Well fed and safe from the rain. Hotel secured!” Lee wrote on Instagram. “One step closer to long-term treatment.”

“I really believe we can get Tylor back on his feet, and you know I’m super feeling it right now with the holiday season,” Lee also added. “He’s on my heart often, on my mind often.”

However, Chase trashed the hotel and returned to the streets just hours later. He asked a reporter for drugs instead of food. After that incident, Weiss and Harris hoped to get Chase admitted to a hospital to detox.

“We finally got Tylor the help he needed,” Harris said. “He’s currently receiving medical attention to get him healthy, to get him all better.”

But that has not been the case.