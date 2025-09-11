Fashion Designer Reveals Pregnancy After Secretly Marrying Celebrity Chef a ‘Few Years Ago’

Fashion designer Joy Crizildaa has recently announced her marriage to a famous chef and actor, with whom she will soon share a child.

Joy Crizildaa is a wedding stylist who has also worked in film. Seemingly out of nowhere, she decided she wanted to make public her relationship and baby news to her Instagram.

And her husband? Madhampatty Rangaraj. Chef, actor, and CEO of Madhampatty Thangavelu Hospitality Pvt Ltd. Rangaraj has appeared in two films as well as a judge on Cooku With Comali, for seasons five and six.

On July 26, Joy Crizildaa posted a photo of herself and Madhampatty Rangaraj on Instagram, with the caption, “Mr & Mrs Rangaraj.”

The next day (July 27), Crizildaa thought to share her baby news with another Instagram post. “Baby loading 2025, We are pregnant, 6th month of pregnancy,” she wrote.

This news would have come as a great surprise for fans, however, as they were keeping their marriage a secret for two whole years.

Joy Crizildaa And Madhampatty Rangaraj Have Been Secretly Married For A While

Any Cooku With Comali fans may be shocked to know that one of their judges has been married for two whole years.

In a follow-up post on 30th July, Joy Crizildaa thought shocked fans may appreciate a bit of context to the sudden marriage and pregnancy announcements.

“Just to clarify!” she began. “Some journey begins quietly but grow with trust as we began our journey as husband and wife [a] few years ago … in a space of love, dignity , wholeheartedly and respectfully.”

“And this year we prepare to welcome our little one, with deep gratitude, peace & love,” she added.

Although no other context on their marriage and relationship are available, how they met can be speculated.

Unconfirmed sources claim Joy Crizildaa worked as an intern for the Indian broadcaster Star Vijay early in her career. Cooku With Comali happens to air on Star Vijay, which is a connection between the two people.

It’s possible both Crizildaa and Rangaraj met through their work. Again, this is pure speculation.