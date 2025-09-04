kid-cudi-got-married-over-the-summer

Kid Cudi recently tied the knot, with the veteran rapper and singer gushing that he’s been “waiting for this moment my whole life.”

The 41-year-old quietly married his longtime partner, menswear designer Lola Abecassis Sartore, during a ceremony in the South of France on June 28.

“We’re on cloud nine in our little bubble of love. It’s so overwhelming to receive so much love in such a short amount of time. You want this feeling to never end,” Satore told Vogue. “It was really the most perfect, flawless, peaceful day, and we want to do it all over again. Looking back, I wouldn’t change a thing.”

“Man, I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life,” Cudi, real name Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, gushed on Instagram in July. “A truly special day with amazing friends and loving family. I love this woman so so much, and I know she loves me in the same way,” the Happy Gilmore 2 actor added.

In the photos, Cudi kisses his wife, poses with his mom, Elsie Mescudi, and cuts a massive strawberry-covered cake with Sartore. “Here’s to starting a new chapter,” he wrote. “To my baby Lola, we are in for a wonderfully fantastic journey together. Next, we need this baby … not joking.”

Kid Cudi’s New Bride Called the Ceremony ‘Bliss’

The ceremony, set against the stunning backdrop of oceanfront gardens, was officiated by the couple’s minister, Pastor Rich.

“It was bliss,” Satore recalled to Vogue. “A moment out of time where the world stopped, and it was just the two of us … It was just us and our love, and it was the purest moment.”

The happy couple pictured in 2024. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

Cudi and Satore got engaged on December 28, 2023, in Kyoto, according to Vogue. They announced their engagement on Instagram in April 2024, which was also their first public confirmation of their relationship.

Meanwhile, Cudi is the father of a daughter, Vada, from a previous relationship.

Cudi’s latest album, Free, dropped on August 22. The project has already introduced two standout singles: “Grave” and “Neverland.”