‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson Reacts to Maks Chmerkovskiy’s Comments About Jan Ravnik

Days after Maks Chmerkovskiy publicly criticized new DWTS pro Jan Ravnik, fellow pro and Chmerkovskiy’s sister-in-law Jenna Johnson shared her thoughts about the remarks.

While speaking to US Weekly at Variety’s Power of Women event in Los Angeles, Johnson said that Chmerkovskiy (and others) are welcome to have their own opinions. However, she disagrees with her brother-in-law.

“I absolutely adore Jan,” she said. “I actually requested to do this piece with him at the beginning of the season, because he is such an incredible partner. So I’m really glad that we had that moment last night together.”

Unfortunately for Ravnik, he and his DWTS partner, Jen Affleck, were eliminated from the competition during the season’s Halloween episode. This was after Chmerkovskiy refused to unfilter his thoughts about the former Taylor Swift dancer.

Johnson appeared on the 34th season of DWTS as well, but was placed 13th alongside her celebrity partner, Corey Feldman.

Jenna Johnson’s Brother-in-Law Said Jan Ranvik Had ‘No Business’ Being a ‘DWTS’ Pro

During his appearance on his wife’s podcast, Mak Chmerkovskiy didn’t hold back his criticism of new DWTS pro, Jan Ranvik.

After his wife, fellow dancer Peta Murgatroyd, said everyone should give Ranvik some grace, Chmerkovskiy unleashed his true thoughts.

“No, we do not have to give him grace,” he stated. “Are you kidding me? I’m sorry, Jan has absolutely no business being a pro on Dancing with the Stars. There’s zero foundation, technique, quality, understanding of the partnership.”

Chmerkovskiy then declared, “Bro, I’m getting emotional. It is absurd, and this is unreal, how blind we have to be.”

“God forbid say what’s obviously there,” he noted.

Chmerkovskiy also said that Ravnik’s celebrity dance partner, Affleck, was given a “major disadvantage” for having to work with the new DWTS pro.

Despite Chmerkovskiy‘s public criticism, DWTS judge Derek Hough offered his support to Ravnik. “I want ot tell you, my man, that you are doing a fantastic first season,” Hough said as he scored Ravnik and Affleck’s Halloween episode performance.

After being eliminated from the show, Ravnik spoke out about his first-season performance.

“I mean, look, everyone has [an] opinion. Everyone has a right to have [an] opinion. Haters [are] going to hate and whoever loves us, loves us,” he said. “What am I going to do? You can’t change their mind. Everyone can have [an] opinion — either I respect [it] or don’t respect [it].”

The dancer added, “Yeah, let them talk. IF they want to stay relevant in that way, yeah, let them hate.”