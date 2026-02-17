‘DWTS’ Favorite Ilona Maher Claps Back at Body Shamer Who Said She ‘Looks Pregnant’

Team USA rugby star and DWTS fan favorite Ilona Maher shut down an online troll who mistook her stunning, form-fitting orange dress for a maternity reveal.

Videos by Suggest

“A guy recently commented on a picture of me and said, ‘You look pregnant in that dress,'” the Dancing with the Stars alum and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model said in a recent Instagram video. “He deleted his comment because I had a great comeback, but I want to do it again for you all.”

Maher really nailed her point by rocking the same bold, bright outfit in the clip…

“To him, I say this is just a normal woman’s body,” the 29-year-old explained while flaunting her toned figure. “You probably haven’t seen a woman naked in a long time, if ever, and I hope you never get the privilege to again, because that’s just how we are, OK? That’s just what we’re working with.”

Pointing out that her stomach looked totally normal, even as a “professional athlete,” she quipped, “I always have this, OK? Deal with it.”

‘DWTS’ Fans Rally Behind Ilona Maher

Of course, fans waltzed into the comments section to back up the DWTS alum, with many giving her a perfect 10 for her epic clapback.

“YES!! Can we please normalize having… organs?” one fan wrote. “I’d like to see their Olympic medal,” a second fan added.

“I’ve always found it incredibly sad that looking pregnant is meant as an insult, too,” another onlooker pointed out. “I look like I’m creating life? Ok, doing WAY more than you then.”

‘DWTS’ favorite Ilona Maher in action during the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 match between USA and Samoa at York Community Stadium in September 2025. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, one onlooker tried to use a healthy dose of empathy.

“Imagine how upset men would be if we started commenting on their bodies the way they do ours,” the fan suggested. “I’m not one to inflict the same cruelty I’ve been dealt, but I have a feeling that issue would be cleared up SO fast.”

And yet another onlooker had a novel suggestion to deal with Maher’s body-shaming critics…

“I’ve seen you tackle people, and we need to start lining these commenters up to start getting that heat!” they wrote.