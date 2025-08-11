Country Star Vows to ‘Never Play in Kansas City’ Again Amid Online Spat With Chiefs Fans

Taking his pettiness to a new level, country star Zach Bryan vows to “never play in Kansas City” again amid an online spat with Chiefs fans.

The situation began when Bryan, an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, took aim at the Kansas City Chiefs’ devoted fanbase in an X post on Aug. 8.

The singer-songwriter brought up the previous hope that the NFL team would become the first in the league’s history to win three consecutive Super Bowls, which the Eagles put an end to during Super Bowl LIX.

“Where are all the three peat people from last year,” the country star wrote.

The response quickly turned dramatic, with one X user getting into a heated debate about the singer’s comments by claiming he had “singled out” the “same fanbase that sells out his shows.”

“Talking s— in general is all good,” the Chiefs fan also pointed out.

The country singer retweeted the comment and declared he wouldn’t be playing any more shows in Kansas City. “Please understand I will never play in Kansas City.”

Bryan previously played in Kansas City in 2021, 2023, and 2024. He followed up the post with another jab at the Chiefs fanbase. “I’ll be about to finish my show and then get a taunting call if I play at that stadium.”

The same Chiefs fan responded by telling the country singer to “take us off your live album too,” referring ot his track “Fifth of May – Live from Kansas City” from his album 24 (Live).

Bryan responded by telling the Chiefs fan he would oblige the request. “Done, brother.”

The Country Star Doubles Down Amid Kansas City Fans’ Spat

The country star continued to double down on his defense against the Chiefs fan, writing on X, “I missed it here guys let’s p— some people off.”

In a separate X post, he wrote, “Bro, all you have to do to p— off a Chiefs fan is play a fair game of football.”

He then noted, “Guys it’s okay to trash talk to each other about football yall are weird as hell.”

The country singer previously deactivated his X account after being slammed with criticism over his remarks towards well-known Chiefs supporter, Taylor Swift.

In a September 2024 post, Bryan declared, “Eagles > Chiefs. Kanye > Taylor.”

After receiving extensive backlash, Bryan apologized for the post, claiming he was “drunkenly” tweeting.

“For the record guys I wasn’t coming for Taylor the other night,” he stated. “I was drunkenly comparing two records, and it came out wrong. I know there’s a lot of stuff that clouds around Ye, and I was speaking purely musically.”

He then wrote, “I love Taylor’s music and I pray you guys know I’m human and tweet stupid things often. Hope one day I can explain this to her.”

Bryan further wrote, “Twitter gets me in trouble too much, and I’d say it’s best I stay off it. I’m sorry to any Taylor fans I p—ed off or let down. Love you guys and I’m trying my best!”