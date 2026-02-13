Country Music Singer Starts Journey to Lose 200 Pounds in 400 Days: ‘Time for a Change’

A rising country music singer is ready to hit a new note… he’s kicking off a weight loss journey to shed at least 200 pounds over the next year.

Joshua Ray Walker is taking his weight loss journey to the digital stage, starting a social media account to track his progress. Weighing over 600 lbs., the “Cowboy” singer has set himself a bold goal: dropping to 400 lbs. in 400 days. Along the way, he’s sharing his highs, lows, and everything in between… not just to inspire others ready for a change, but to keep himself on track.

“I’m giving myself 400 days to get down to 400 lbs. So if you want to watch an extremely fat man become a slightly less fat man, follow along now,” the candid country artist explained.

Walker, who recently survived a harrowing battle with cancer, has a weight loss plan that’s deceptively simple: move more, eat less. He also shared that his first official weigh-in will be at an oncology check-up… because he doesn’t own a scale that can handle his current poundage.

The country artist has shared updates about his daily walks, noting that he walks both in the mornings and evenings while also incorporating additional cardio. He also recently cleaned up his “outdoor gym,” where he previously lost 110 lbs. before his cancer diagnosis, but regained the weight during treatment.

Fans Rally Behind Joshua Ray Walker During His Weight Loss and Fitness Journey

Walker has gained over 459,000 followers on his weight loss account, along with countless comments from fans and friends supporting him.

“Good luck, you can do it. I will be following you,” TV personality Sharon Osbourne wrote. “You got this, dude,” Southern Charm star Craig Conover chimed in. Joshua u can do it, man !!! Gave u a follow !” comedian Jason Nash added.

In his latest update, Walker shared that he’s working on his grip strength. His goal is to increase his free hang time and eventually be able to do a pull-up.

Onlookers are noting that the country singer’s efforts are already paying off.

“I can see the weight loss in your face. It looks more slender. Keep up the amazing job you’re doing!” one fan gushed.