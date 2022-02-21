Inside Chris Pine’s Low-Key Relationship With Girlfriend Annabelle Wallis

When it comes to Chris Pine’s dating life, the actor prefers to keep his relationships out of the spotlight. But while the Star Trek star has done a pretty good job of this, it’s now impossible to deny that he’s dating Peaky Blinders actress Annabelle Wallis. The pair seem perfect for each other, as they both appear to like keeping things low-key. Here’s an inside look at Chris Pine’s girlfriend and the history of their relationship.

They’ve Been Dating Since 2018

Born in Oxford and raised in Portugal, Annabelle Wallis knew she wanted to be an actress ever since she was a kid. “I’ve always known I wanted to go into acting, but being a very proud teenager I wasn’t ready to admit it until I felt like it was going to be possible,” she said in a 2014 interview with Interview magazine. “I acted in school and I did some short films in Portugal and some Portuguese theater and things like that, [but] obviously there’s only so far you can go, so I moved to London and pursued it here. It all fell into place very quickly. I got an agent and from that point on I got very ballsy and said, ‘I’ll get the work with or without you so you better send me to these auditions.'”

Fortunately, she did get those auditions and it wasn’t long before she was working steadily. Wallis is perhaps best known for her portrayal of Grace Burgess on the hit BBC drama, Peaky Blinders. She also had a role in the Showtime drama, The Tudors, and has been in popular movies like The Mummy, Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, and Malignant

Prior to meeting Pine, Wallis was involved with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. While it briefly seemed as though the couple was trying to rekindle their relationship, they ultimately split in 2017.

Less than a year later, in the summer of 2018, after plenty of speculation from fans and press alike that they were an item, Pine and Wallis made it clear they were a couple.

But it seems the duo took it slow over the next few years, which gave Pine ample time to woo the British beauty. The Wonder Woman star says he has his mom to thank for teaching him how to behave like a dashing gentleman on dates. “My mom always told me to take my elbows off the table, so that if I ever had dinner with a queen, I would know how to eat properly,” he said in a 2013 interview with Cosmopolitan. “But she also taught me basic things about being a gentleman, like opening car doors. Especially in Los Angeles, I think people lose those small gestures that harken back to a different time but are still mutually appreciated by men and women. Those little things are just nice.”

It seems the couple got really close during quarantine, as they were frequently spotted stocking up on groceries (wearing masks, of course) and riding bikes together. And when the holidays came around, Pine decided to spend the special time with Wallis. “It’s the first time in 40 years I haven’t been with my family, but I will be with my girlfriend and her family out here,” he revealed in a 2020 interview with Extra. “Taking this year as it is, what it is… I’m going to open myself up to new rituals… Everyone is happy and healthy, whether they are in my family, my circle of friends, that’s all I can ask for.”

Are Chris Pine And Annabelle Wallis Engaged?

There has been a great deal of speculation over the relationship status of this couple, especially now that they’ve been going strong (and living together) for more than three years. Rumors suggest an engagement is imminent, however, none of these reports are terribly trustworthy. And we highly doubt we’ll hear anything about the matter from Pine or Wallis, who both maintain a heads-down focus on their careers. It’s very hard to tell if tying the knot is something the pair are considering.

But we do know that the couple recently adopted a dog, which is definitely a good sign. Because both Pine and Wallis are private people, we’re not holding our breath waiting for a wedding. In fact, we wouldn’t be surprised if they one day decide to tie the knot in secret to avoid the stresses of the press.

“It becomes hard when you know about someone’s personal life—it’s just distracting. It’s a whole other job in itself if you go down that road,” The Mummy actress said in a 2017 interview. “I love the person I love, but it means so much to me that I like to keep it safe. I have nothing to hide. It’s just that when you have people in your life that you care about, you get very protective of them, and it’s not about you anymore, it’s about other people, and the ones you love are the ones you protect like a lioness.”