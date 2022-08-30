See How Catherine Zeta-Jones Feels About Her ‘80s Jeans In This Epic Throwback Pic￼

Bombshell actress and singer Catherine Zeta-Jones‘ Instagram page is filled with tons of awesome photos and videos from both her past and her present. The star’s latest snap, however, is one of our favorites we’ve seen from her in a while. Let’s take a look at the lovely throwback photo.

Fans React To ’80s Throwback: ‘So Beautiful’

Zeta-Jones just posted a stunning black-and-white photo that she unearthed of herself in the ’80s, and we are loving it. The young star is dressed in high-rise denim pants, a white top, and a dark vest, and is posing with a bracelet on each wrist.

“Found this in my photos the other day. My ’80s jeans look (laughing emoji) my 18th birthday gift on my wrist.”

While the actress poked fun at her very ’80s look, fans were impressed by her timeless beauty and were quick to show their love for the photo in the comments.

Some kept it simple with “Ageless beauty” and “So beautiful.” Others took the time to give Zeta-Jones a quick fashion tip, writing, “Those high waist jeans are back in style so you can wear them again.”

It’s clear to see that Zeta-Jones’ pic delighted fans, and it’s easy to tell why.

You can catch the actress as Morticia Addams in her upcoming show, Wednesday, which will be premiering in late 2022.

