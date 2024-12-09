bryce-dallas-howard-reveals-if-she-wants-to-work-with-dad-ron-howard

Despite having an acting career that stretches back two decades, Bryce Dallas Howard still hasn’t scored a role in one of her dad’s films.

Of course, her father, Ron Howard, is one of the most prolific directors around. His deep bench of credits includes classics like Splash and Parenthood, with recent credits including The Da Vinci Code, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Hillbilly Elegy.

He even picked up an Academy Award for Best Director in 2002 for A Beautiful Mind… right as Bryce Dallas Howard was kicking off her acting career, starring in films like Spider-Man 3 and The Village.

Still, even though she hasn’t managed to work professionally with her dad yet, she recently admitted it’s something she’s always wanted to do.

“When I was like 7, I was an extra, but I’ve never worked with him professionally as an actor, with dialogue and all of that,” Bryce said on a panel at Steel City Con in Monroeville, Pa, per People. “But I want to. I want to very badly. And I would always sort of harass him about it. And now I’m like, ‘Let’s talk, dude.'”

Bryce Dallas Howard and Ron Howard pictured together in 2020. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

During the panel, Bryce also reflected on her childhood experiences growing up on her father’s movie sets.

“My childhood was going and spending time with him on set,” she told panel moderator Michael “Zombo” Devine. “For a few reasons. One is I’m the oldest of four, and so I wanted to be on set. It just made it easier, one less kid for my mom to be wrangling during the day. So I was really kind of tagging along with him. And also, because he was working professionally from the time he was 18 months old, and his parents were in the industry. He just thought it was normal to bring your kid to work every day.”

Bryce Dallas Howard Admits to Getting Into a Few Hijinks on Ron Howard’s Sets

Bryce Dallas Howard explained that even though the atmosphere on her dad’s sets was professional, she was still allowed to be a kid sometimes.

“I remember trying on the Splash mermaid’s tail and the Cocoon alien’s head,” she added.

Meanwhile, aside from roles in blockbusters like the Jurassic World franchise, Bryce is an established director herself.

She has directed multiple television episodes, including Star Wars installments such as The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and the upcoming Skeleton Crew. Her feature film directorial debut came in 2022 with the heartfelt documentary Dads.

You know, Ron Howard cut his teeth acting in sitcoms like The Andy Griffith Show and Happy Days… Maybe Bryce should offer him an acting gig in one of her directorial projects…