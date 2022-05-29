I Was A Notorious Overpacker Until I Found This Packing ‘Holy Grail’

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Packing for a trip always seems like a daunting task. It doesn’t matter where we’re going or how long we’ll be gone—packing is always super stressful.

How many pairs of shoes should I bring? Maybe I’ll need a sweater or a coat? What if we go out and I need a dress and heels? Should we pack a separate overnight bag for that night in the motel? What if my favorite pair of pants get stained, ripped, or rendered useless in some unexpected way? You have to expect the unexpected when traveling with kids!

Because all of these questions—and more—are making noise in my head, I’ve always been a notorious over-packer. But packing doesn’t have to be this stressful—and there are ways to create more room inside our existing luggage while staying organized. Allow me to introduce you to this packing “holy grail” known as compression packing cubes.

Create More Room To Make Packing Less Stressful

When I discovered Bagail Compression Packing Cubes, it was like finding the luggage version of the TARDIS (any Doctor Who fans out there?). These cubes seemingly take up very little space, but when you open and expand them they have so much room.

When you use a set of compression packing cubes while traveling, it’s similar to using a Ziploc space bag for storage. You simply fold your clothes and flatten them, pack them into the cube, then use the outer zipper to compress the bag.

(Bagail)

This packing method allows you to bring all the clothing you want on your trip, and everything fits nicely in your existing luggage. What’s more, compression packing cubes help keep everything organized—which is essential when traveling with your family.

Investing in a four, five, or six-pack of compression packing cubes will make packing and traveling more enjoyable, as well as “light, easy, and organized.” Seriously, you can open up your luggage after a flight and there’s no mess. Everything is clean, tidy, and in its proper place.

With Over 3,000 5-Star Reviews, I’m Not Alone In My Love Of These Packing Cubes

The Bagail Compression Packing Cubes are made with high-quality nylon fabric, they come in four different sizes–small to extra-large–and they are smooth and sturdy. These amazing space savers also come in a number of colors that will match any luggage set.

I can’t get enough of these packing cubes, they will literally be part of my summer vacation for years to come. And according to the thousands of five-star reviews, I’m not alone.

“I used the largest one and could fit 3 pairs of pants, 1 pair of shorts, and several shirts with room to spare. You could easily pack for an adult for a whole week in the largest bag,” one satisfied customer wrote. “The zippers seem to be well made and durable. Would definitely recommend these to make the packing process easier and more organized.”

Another added, “I don’t know how I would have packed without these, and I didn’t even open the expansion on the suitcase.”

If you’re traveling this summer, then it’s time to invest in compression packing cubes. They cut down on so much stress and hassle. Just make sure not to pack them so full and make them so heavy that your carry-on won’t be allowed on the plane.

More From Suggest