Snag That Kitchen Gadget You’ve Been Coveting With These Amazing Kitchen Amazon Prime Day Deals

Whether you’re a culinary pro or a cooking newbie, kitchen gadgets can seriously change your foodie game. These handy tools cut down on prep and cooking time and can make recipes more accessible and amplify your dishes’ flavor.

Could you make everything by hand or from scratch? Sure—but when it comes to cooking, we’re big proponents of working smarter, not harder. And thanks to these amazing Amazon Prime Day kitchenware deals, you can do just that.

A well-made dutch oven is worth its weight in gold, and Amazon Basics’ Cast Iron Dutch Oven is certainly no exception. Available in a number of eye-catching enamel finishes, this heavy-duty kitchen staple will quickly become your cooking go-to thanks to its even heat distribution and natural nonstick properties.

Whether you’re making bread, soup, or a casserole, having a dutch oven on hand is like having six pots in one.

Investing in a full cookware set can be convenient, but the material of the pans and pots can make or break that investment. We’re a fan of this Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set from GreenLife precisely for its healthy nonstick coating.

Made from recycled aluminum and free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium, each item in this 16-piece set makes the cooking (and cleaning!) process a breeze without the use of harmful chemicals.

From air fryers to pressure cookers, there are so many handy cooking tools on the market and simply not enough counter space! That’s why getting a Ninja Foodi as a gift one year was game-changing.

This 12-in-1 appliance does it all and then some. The 8-quart XL is a pressure cooker and air fryer in one handy tool that can also steam, slow cook, and even dehydrate!

In my home, I love grinding and brewing my own beans, my partner prefers the ease of a quick espresso shot, while we still have boxes of K-Cups from past Christmases to use. Having three machines just to make coffee is a bit excessive, which is why I love this product.

Instant Pot’s Dual Pod Plus Espresso & Coffee Maker brews coffee and espresso using K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules, or the included reusable pod. This machine also features adjustable brew strength and six brew sizes for ultimate versatility.

If you struggle with prep work, don’t count yourself out as an inexperienced novice quite yet. You might not have the right tools—namely, the correct knives. A full knife set makes slicing, cutting, chopping, mincing, and trimming a breeze.

This set includes and stores a chef, santoku, serrated utility, paring, and steak knives, and herb and utility shears. And thanks to KitchenAid’s Knife Block with Built-In Sharpener, you can keep your knives as sharp as they were the first day you used them.

There’s a reason electric kettles are a mainstay outside the US. Beyond its ability to quickly and evenly heat water for tea and coffee, an electric kettle is handy for making oatmeal, dried noodles, or even to speed up the process of boiling water on the stove.

COSORI’s Gooseneck Electric Kettle is not only attractive but extremely functional. The hot plate can keep your water at the same temperature for up to an hour, while the preset temperature buttons allow for precise brewing based on your tea or coffee of choice.

If you’ve been looking for a sign to get rid of your mountain of cracked Tupperware and old Cool Whip containers, this is it. Upgrade your storage game with a set of Glass Locking Lid Containers by Amazon Basics.

These borosilicate containers are sturdy enough to withstand intense temperature changes, making them perfect for storing everything from fresh berries to last night’s leftover pot roast.

If you’re a fan of smoothies or frozen cocktails, then you know just how important a high-quality blender is to power through ice and frozen fruit to make a perfect consistency. A steal for the price, the Ninja Blender can easily tackle any frozen concoction you can throw at it.

This high-powered blender is also the perfect tool for making creamy soups, sauces, and dips thanks to its 1000-watt motor and signature blade distribution.

From refreshing soda alternatives to fizzy cocktail additions, seltzer water is an unsung hero of the drink world. SodaStream’s Terra Sparkling Water Maker allows you to make fresh, crisp seltzer at home without lugging in multiple 12-packs a week.

This energy-efficient set includes two Co2 cylinders; three one-liter dishwasher-safe carafes, and two 40 mL Bubly drops flavors.

Summertime means backyard BBQs and lazy day breakfasts, and no kitchen gadget is better suited for the job than a high-quality electric griddle.

The DASH Deluxe Griddle features a spacious, nonstick cooking surface and dishwasher-safe, removable plate. Eggs and pancakes, quesadillas, burgers, veggies—this 1500 watt griddle gets you to mealtime in no time.

Sous vide enhances flavor, retains nutrients, and is a hands-off approach to getting restaurant-quality dishes at home. Instant Pot’s Accu Sous Vide Precision Cooker makes creating slow-cooked, mouthwatering meals easier than ever.

The slim device clamps onto your pot, uniformly circulating hot water that you can manage with precision, color-coded temperature controls.

As much as you might think you can “eyeball it,” you’re better off using a scale. Kitchen scales take the guesswork out of baking, meal prep, and portion control. They’re also a must-have if you’re still tending to your COVID-19 panic sourdough starter from 2020.

KitchenAid’s Dual Digital Food Scale is the creme de la creme, featuring two stainless steel weighing platforms and an easy-to-read, backlit LCD readout.