Adele Posts First Instagram Photo In Months, Hints At Tough Year With Divorce And Las Vegas Debacle

Adele has been pretty quiet on social media lately, having weathered a lot of bad press after she canceled her Las Vegas residency. However, the singer recently shared a birthday post that hints at the difficulties she’s faced this year.

Adele Celebrates Birthday With Upbeat Insta Post

Adele recently celebrated her 34th birthday with an Instagram post. The pictures show the star with no makeup and decked out in a black minidress with voluminous sleeves. “What a difference a year makes!” she captioned the photos. “If time keeps healing and smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can’t wait to be 60!”

“I’ve never been happier! So many lessons, so many blessings to be grateful for,” Adele continued. “This is 34, and I love it here! Thank you for the birthday love as always x” Some fans have hypothesized that the caption refers to the tough year the singer has had.

Her Split From Longtime Partner

Adele and her ex-husband Simon Konecki announced their separation in 2019, but their divorce wasn’t finalized until 2021. The couple started dating in 2011 and welcomed a son, Angelo, a year later. They got married in 2018, after months of speculation that they had gotten hitched in a secret ceremony.

The singer has been very open about her feelings surrounding the split, saying in an interview with Oprah that she was “so disappointed for my son. I was so disappointed for myself.”

“I’ve been obsessed with a nuclear family because I never came from one,” the singer explained. “I take marriage very seriously. It seems like, I don’t know, almost like I disrespected it by getting married and divorced so quickly. I’m just embarrassed that I didn’t make my marriage work… I’m still not fully over it; me choosing to dismantle my child’s life for my own makes me very uncomfortable.”

Fans Slammed The Singer For Canceling Vegas Residency

The divorce wasn’t the only challenge Adele faced over the last year. Fans around the world were outraged when the star announced she would be postponing her Las Vegas residency shows, just hours before she was set to take the stage for the first performance.

Adele posted a tearful apology video, but many fans were angry that she waited until the last minute, meaning many people were out money for flights and hotel rooms. Since canceling the shows, the singer has been staying off social media.

While Adele has clearly had a year full of challenges, her recent birthday post shows that the singer is choosing to look on the bright side, count her blessings, and be thankful for the lessons she’s learned along the way.

