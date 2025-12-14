Abraham Quintanilla, Father of Late Music Icon Selena Quintanilla, Dead at 86

Abraham Quinanilla, the father of late music icon Selena Quintanilla, passed away on Saturday at the age of 86.

Selena’s brother, Abraham “A.B.” Isaac Quintanilla, confirmed the news in an Instagram post. “It’s with a heavy heart to let you guys know that my Dad passed away today,” he wrote.

His cause of death was not revealed.

Born in 1939, Abraham was also a singer, songwriter, and record producer. He was also the manager of his daughter throughout her career, up until her murder in March 1995.

Selena was shot by her former friend and business associate, Yolanda Saldivar, who had been accused of embezzling money from the singer’s business. The singer was 23 at the time of her death.

Although Saldivar claimed it was accidental, the coroner ruled Selena’s death a homicide. She was charged with first-degree murder and was convicted in October 1995.

Saldivar was sentenced to life in prison and was eligible for parole after 30 years. However, her 2025 parole request was denied. She will be up for parole review in 2030. She is currently serving her prison sentence in Gatesville, Texas.

The Quintanillas spoke out about Saldivar’s denial of parole. “While nothing can bring Selena back, this decision reaffirms that justice continues to stand for the beautiful life that was taken from us and from millions of fans around the world far too soon.”

“Selena’s legacy is one of love, music, and inspiration,” the family added.”She lived with joy, gave selflessly, and continues to uplift generations with her voice and her spirit.”

Along with Selana and A.B., Abrhama and his wife, Marcella Quintanilla, also shared a daughter, Suzette. The couple has been married since June 1963.

Abraham Quintanilla Previously Slammed Oxygen Network For Docuseries About Selena’s Murderer

In 2024, Abraham Quintanilla made it clear where he stood about Yolando Saldivar by slamming the Oxygen network for airing a docuseries about his daughter’s murderer.

While speaking to TMZ, Quintanilla stated he wanted nothing to do with Saldivar because “everything she says is nothing but lies.”

“No one’s gonna believe what she has to say anyway,” he said to the media outlet. “Everyone knows there’s zero truth to anything that comes out of her mouth.”

In the docuseries, Saldivar opened up about his relationship with the late singer. “I knew her secrets,” she said about Selena. “And I think the people deserved to know the truth.”