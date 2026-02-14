A Weezer Rocker Is Currently Going Through a Big Divorce: What to Know

Say it ain’t so… a longtime member of Weezer’s wife recently filed for divorce after nearly 20 years of marriage.

Jillian Lauren-Shriner has filed for divorce from Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, just months after a violent incident with the LAPD.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Lauren-Shriner cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce. She did not list a date of separation.

In the Dec. 2, 2025, filing, Lauren-Shriner, 52, requested spousal support from Shriner and asked the court to terminate its ability to award any to him. She also requested that Shriner, 60, pay her attorney fees and that her last name be legally restored to Lauren.

The couple married in Hawaii in November 2005 and have two sons, Tariku Moon, 17, and Jovanni Starshine, 13. Lauren-Shriner is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their children.

Weezer Rocker’s Divorce Proceedings Follow His Wife Getting Shot by Police

On April 8, 2025, Lauren-Shriner, who had announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2025, was shot by police near her home in Los Angeles’s Eagle Rock neighborhood. At the time, police were in the area searching for three suspects involved in a hit-and-run.

Lauren Shriner was not involved in the hit-and-run but fired a weapon at an officer while in a backyard, according to police. An officer responded by shooting her once in the shoulder. She was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.



She was charged with attempted murder and released on a $1 million bond.

“Our investigation revealed evidence such as a shell casing and video footage showing she repeatedly ignored police commands to disarm and that she fired her weapon at LAPD officers. She was subsequently booked for attempted murder of a peace officer,” LAPD spokesperson Jennifer Forkish said at the time.

She was later charged with assault and negligent discharge of a firearm. Instead of jail time, she was granted a diversion program for mental health issues, per TMZ.



