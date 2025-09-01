11-Year-Old Texas Boy Fatally Shot Following ‘Ding Dong Ditch’ Prank Gone Wrong: Police

An 11-year-old Texas boy was fatally shot in Houston following a “ding dong ditch” prank. A homeowner, unnamed, allegedly shot at the running group of children after they knocked on his door.

Videos by Suggest

According to a release issued by the Houston Police Department (HDP), the incident occurred on Saturday, August 30. At around 10:55 p.m., police officers responded to the 9700 block of Racine Street, following a shooting report.

Upon arrival, they found an 11-year-old who had been shot. The boy was transferred to a local hospital. A day later, on August 31, the boy succumbed to his injuries.

As reported by KHOU and the HPD, the 11-year-old, along with a group of children, had been ringing doorbells as part of “ding dong ditch” pranks. Everything changed when they knocked on a man’s door.

“A witness says someone ran out of that house and was shooting at the kids running down the street,” HPD Homicide Detective Sgt. Michael Cass told the outlet. “Unfortunately, sadly enough, one of the boys who was 11 years old was shot in the back.”

Charges Pending, Investigation Continues

Following the shooting, the male homeowner was detained and questioned. He was subsequently released, although the investigation continues. Investigators collected rifles and handguns from the man’s home while executing a search warrant.

When asked whether the man would face any charges, Detective Cass said that the evidence does not appear to support a self-defense claim.

“In my opinion, it does not look like any type of self-defense,” Cass said, as per KHOU. “It wasn’t close to the house, so it’ll more than likely be a murder charge.”

Meanwhile, neighbors have been devastated by the boy’s death, questioning the reasoning behind the shooting.

“What harm could they have done? Playing with a doorbell? That’s the part that really kind of hurts the heart,” a neighbor asked. “For someone to shoot him in the back, they knew they were a kid. What’s the purpose of it?”

With that being said, some neighbors and Detective Cass still recommend the community to be extra cautious.

“I guess for parents out there, just be more cautious of the times we’re living in now,” Cass said.

The HPD is currently working with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office regarding possible charges.