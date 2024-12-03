Zendaya and Her Mom Accidentally Captured in Local News Station’s B-Roll Footage

Zendaya and her mom accidentally crashed the Boston news this weekend, leaving eagle-eyed viewers doing double takes.

On Sunday, Boston’s WCVB Channel 5 news station captured an unexpected moment during the kickoff of holiday festivities on Newbury Street, the city’s bustling shopping district. Zendaya, 28, was seen walking with her mother, Claire Stoermer, completely at random.

Of course, Zendaya’s cameo in the footage didn’t go unnoticed by WCVB viewers. TikTok user @chlomance shared the clip on the platform, pointing out in the caption that the station seemingly didn’t realize they had Zendaya. “That’s her mom!!!” another fan highlighted in the comments.

The news station replayed the clip on the morning of Monday, Dec. 2. The footage shows two young girls who appeared to recognize the actress and her mother as they walked by. Their expressions of awe as Zendaya passed were clear, with their jaws practically dropping to the pavement.

In the footage, multiple bystanders can be seen gawking at the famous actress and her mother. (Image via YouTube / WCVB Channel 5 Boston)

In recent months, actress Zendaya has been spending considerable time in Boston as she and Robert Pattinson work on their upcoming film, The Drama. It seems the Dune star has already clocked some time in Beantown. According to Boston.com, Zendaya’s presence in the city was first reported on October 17.

Zendaya’s Mom is a Teacher and Owns a Jewelry Line

Zendaya’s mother, Claire Stoermer, is a school teacher and the owner of a jewelry line. She shares parenting of the star with Kazembe Ajamu Coleman. The couple divorced in the 2010s, a fact Zendaya confirmed in a 2016 post on X (formerly Twitter).

Zendaya and her mom, Claire Stoermer, back in 2019. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for ELLE).

At the time, she mentioned that her family values privacy, adding that “they still homies” in a caption alongside a photo of the three of them together. Although Zendaya is the only child of Stoermer and Coleman, she has five older step-siblings from her father’s previous marriage.

Zendaya alongside mother Claire Stoermer and father Kazembe Ajamu Coleman in 2013. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

In August, reports emerged that Zendaya and Robert Pattinson would star together in The Drama a film about a couple whose relationship undergoes major changes leading up to their wedding day. Joining the cast are Mamoudou Athie (Kinds of Kindness) and Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza), the latter also known for her acclaimed music career with the band Haim. The film’s release date has yet to be announced.