Sketchy Source Says Zara Tindall Supposedly Asked Prince William To Make Her A Princess

Is Zara Tindall asking Prince William for a huge favor? According to one tabloid, Princess Anne’s daughter wanted her cousin to finally grant her a royal title. Here’s what we know about the royal’s request.

Zara Tindall Tells Prince William ‘I’m Ready To Be A Princess’?

This week, Woman’s Day reports Zara Tindall wants to take on a larger role in the royal family. Apparently, Princess Anne’s youngest child is all grown up, and she’s asking for more responsibility. Sources say Tindall saw Prince William struggle to weather the weight of his royal duties now that Prince Harry is out of the picture, and she’s apparently offering her help.

“Zara feels sorry for her cousin Prince William,” a royal rat confesses. “He’s had to shoulder a lot more responsibility since Harry left, and has three kids of his own. She’s very close with William and worries he’s taking on too much.”

The article goes on to say Tindall brought up her concerns after the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. “After the jubilee, she pulled William aside and offered to help once her youngest [Lucas, 1] is at school,” the tipster muses. “Basically, she’s putting ‘becoming a princess’ on the table.” And most thrilled about the development is Princess Anne. “She’s always suspected it might go this way, given Zara’s impeccable sense of duty.”

Is Zara Tindall Becoming A ‘Princess’?

This report completely ignores all of the upsides of not having a royal title. Princess Anne didn’t take her decision to reject the queen’s courtesy titles lightly. But since she did, Tindall has had access to many more opportunities. Tindall is an accomplished equestrian and even earned an Olympic medal. Her lack of royal status has also allowed her to take on ambassador deals from major companies like Land Rover and Rolex.

But we knew this tabloid was full of it when it claimed Anne had always wanted Tindall to take on a title. Back in 2019, Anne defended her decision to reject royal titles on her children’s behalf. “I think it was probably easier for them, and I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles,” Anne told Vanity Fair.

But finally, if Tindall truly wanted to give up her commoner life and become a princess, she wouldn’t approach William. In that case, she would need to approach the woman that offered her a courtesy title at birth: Queen Elizabeth. So, this is yet another detail that tells us the tabloid lazily published this story without verifying any of these “insider” accounts.

More Royal Rubbish From The Tabloid

We’ve learned to take Woman’s Day reporting on the British Royal Family with a grain of salt. Earlier this year, the outlet claimed Meghan Markle was banned from attending the queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Then the magazine reported Prince William confronted Prince Harry and Markle. And more recently, the publication alleged William was begging Prince Charles to step aside and make him king. Obviously, Woman’s Day doesn’t have spies lurking among the royals.

