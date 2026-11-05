Zach Bryan Details His Alcohol Abuse

Country music star Zach Bryan has opened up about his past struggles with alcohol, revealing that he once drank as many as 15 beers a day before deciding to get sober.

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The 30-year-old singer discussed his drinking habits during an in-depth conversation with actor Matthew McConaughey, released alongside his EP Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs.

Bryan explained that alcohol became part of his daily routine and helped him manage stage fright. Before performances, he typically worked out, showered, played guitar, listened to Bon Iver and drank three or four beers.

Zach Bryan Used To Drink Four Beers Before A Show

“It eased my pain,” he said. “All the stage fright I had was gone after I drank three or four beers, and I’m like, ‘I can do it.’ Then I would drink after the show, too.”

The musician revealed that his heavy drinking eventually triggered severe panic attacks. He described experiencing numbness throughout his body and fearing that he might suffer a stroke and die.

After seeking medical help, a doctor diagnosed him with panic disorder and suggested that quitting alcohol might improve his symptoms.

Bryan initially struggled to accept the advice but eventually decided to stop drinking.

He also admitted that alcohol had influenced his songwriting. He believed he needed to drink to produce successful music because he had written nearly all his previous hits while intoxicated.

However, Bryan challenged his assumptions while creating his latest EP. He revealed that he wrote every lyric and recorded every vocal on the project sober.

He went on to admit that he struggled to recognize he had a drinking problem in the first place. ““I always thought sobriety was a joke because it’s people who couldn’t control themselves celebrating not being able to control themselves,” he said.

“When I was drinking a lot, I always thought, ‘Why can’t you control yourself?’ I never realized I had a problem.”

He now enjoys being on stage more than ever, “it feels like flying.”