Irish jockey Michael O’Sullivan has died at the age of just 24 after sustaining injuries from a fall during a race earlier this month. The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) confirmed his passing on Sunday, February 16th.

Videos by Suggest

“Michael sadly passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning surrounded by his loving family in Cork University Hospital,” Dr. Jennifer Pugh, Chief Medical Officer of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB), explained in the statement.

“We extend our appreciation to the multidisciplinary teams who provided the best of medical care to Michael, both on the racecourse and in Cork University Hospital,” Dr. Pugh added.

Rest in peace Michael O'Sullivan 🙏 pic.twitter.com/w3BDjot9Hy — David Long (@1DavidLong) February 16, 2025

In her statement, Pugh also praised O’Sullivan, describing him as “a joy to be around” thanks to his unwavering dedication, humble demeanor, and “kind-hearted nature.”

“Michael’s success and his humility will have inspired many and I share the feeling of loss today with all those who knew him,” she added.

An extremely talented rider gone far too soon. R.I.P Michael O'Sullivan 💔 pic.twitter.com/CbIalnIaAp — Greg Spink (@gregspink92) February 16, 2025

On February 6, at Thurles Racecourse in Ireland, O’Sullivan, riding Wee Charlie for Gerard O’Leary, was one of three jockeys to fall at the final fence, per Reuters. He received immediate treatment on the track before being airlifted to the intensive care unit at Cork University Hospital.

Despite being a young jockey, O’Sullivan had already built an impressive career, highlighted by his victory in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2023.

Tributes Pour in for Michael O’Sullivan

As news of O’Sullivan’s passing spread, tributes poured in from across the horseracing community in Ireland and beyond.

Ireland’s Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheál Martin expressed his sorrow on X, stating he was “deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of jockey Michael O’Sullivan.”

“A talented rider who inspired many,” he continued. “My sincere sympathies go to Michael’s family, his friends and colleagues in the racing world.”

An amazing photo from Michael O'Sullivan's funeral, as a horse leads his coffin and hundreds of mourners through the rain. pic.twitter.com/2KOciVp0lC — Sam Morgan (@sam__morgan) February 19, 2025

Also on X, British jockey Harry Skelton described the news of Michael O’Sullivan’s passing as “absolutely devastating.”

“My thoughts are with his family, friends,” he added. “When you go [through] that door to race you all want to come back in it together, his peg now sits empty for all the wrong reasons, thinking of all the Irish weighing room.”