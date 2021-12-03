‘Yellowstone’ Supposedly Struggling With Behind-The-Scenes Trouble, Anonymous Source Says

Is Yellowstone turning Kevin Costner’s life into a living nightmare? One report says some behind-the-scenes struggles have left the hit show scrambling. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Scandals Plague TV Blockbuster’

According to the Globe, Costner’s hubris around his hit series has been rocked by scandal. “There have been a few dangerous incidents in and around the set,” a source says. “Nobody wants to see another tragedy like what happened with Alec Baldwin on Rust.”

Costner’s well-liked by his staff, but he can move too fast sometimes, increasing the odds of an accident. Director and cinematographer Christina Voros was busted for driving under the influence in 2018, although the case later became “vacated.” Having local cops by the set is not a good look.

In another incident, a rampaging bull injured a stuntwoman. A source says, “She wasn’t badly hurt, but it’s a miracle she wasn’t killed!” One of the stars of the show described being too close to wolves for comfort. A snitch concludes that “no one wanted to see” a killing on set, “especially when Kevin is one of the folks in charge.”

What’s Going On With ‘Yellowstone’?

So if Costner wasn’t in charge of Yellowstone it would be fine if someone died? What in blazes are we supposed to glean from the end of this story? It’s just a loose list of every negative thing to have ever happened on the set of Yellowstone.

The tragic death of Halyna Hutchins has led to a tabloid feeding frenzy. This story wants to exploit her death to imply that Yellowstone could also see a staff member die. This dilutes Hutchins’ death and helps nothing.

Accidents on set are pretty common. Death is not. Conflating the two is disgusting. Considering this tabloid had to dig back to a 2018 traffic stop to find dirt on Yellowstone, it’s safe to say there’s nothing to this story. Any time animals are used on set there’s an element of risk, but that doesn’t begin to justify using Hutchins’ name in such a callous manner.

Other Bogus Stories

The Globe had really been ratcheting up its stories about on-set injuries, no doubt dementedly “inspired” by the tragedy on Rust. Just last week, it claimed the set of Indiana Jones 5 was cursed because a staff member had died unexpectedly. The death had nothing to do with the operations on set, so the story was just misleading and lame.

For more bogus struggles, it claimed Pat Sajak was having a hard time aging. He’s not stepping away from Wheel of Fortune, so that was false. Gossip Cop also busted its story about Bill Clinton struggling with cancer, but he’s doing fine. This tabloid is shameless.

