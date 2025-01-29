WWE’s JD McDonagh Seriously Injured During ‘Raw’ Match on Netflix

WWE star JD McDonagh is currently recovering after he was seriously injured during a Monday Night Raw match earlier this week.

During the latest Raw, McDonagh joined forces with Dominik Mysteria to take on War Raiders Erick and Ivar during the WWE World Tag Team Championship. While in the ring, McDonagh launched himself off a middle rope and moonsaulted to knock out one of his opponents.

However, when he made contact with Ivar, McDonagh hit the back of his head on the nearby announcers’ table.

“McDonagh is lucky he doesn’t have a damn broken neck,” Raw announcer Michael Cole declared on the Netflix broadcast.

Such a scary bump for @jd_mcdonagh. He’s confirmed he has a few broken ribs and a punctured lung and will be out for a couple of months. Wishing JD a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/bMJbMKHrGT — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) January 28, 2025

The WWE star confirmed that along with his head, he suffered some other injuries from the match, including a few broken ribs and a punctured lung.

“First off, thanks to everyone for the messages and the concern. I’m good,” he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “I’ve got a couple of broken ribs and a punctured lung, so I’m going to be out for a couple months. All things considered, it could have been a lot worse, so I’m grateful for that. See ya in a bit.”

Fans took to the post’s comment section to share words of encouragement to McDonagh.

“Sorry to hear that! That bump looked so brutal, and it looked like things were off afterward,” one fan wrote. “I thank you for continuing on and finishing the match. Get well soon and my hopes for a speedy recovery!”

Another added, “Broken ribs and a punctured lung sounds rough, but it’s great to know you’re staying positive. Rest up!”

Fellow WWE Wrestler Dakota Kai Also Suffered a Concussion Ahead of the Royal Rumble

Along with JD McDonagh, another WWE star is recovering after being injured in the ring.

Former WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship contender Dakota Kai is reportedly out of action due to a concussion.

Wrestling Inc. reported that Kai recently competed alongside IYO SKY against Pure Fusion Collective’s Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark during last week’s Monday Night Raw. She previously returned to Raw after suffering a knee injury that required surgery on her right meniscus.

Kai was also out of action for nearly a year after she tore her ACL in a May 2023 tag match. During WrestleMania 40, she turned on former Damage CTRL leader Bayley in her first match back in action.

Although she was initially released by WWE in April 2022, Kai appeared with Bayley during SummerSlam that same year.