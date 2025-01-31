WWE Icon ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Reveals Health Struggle

WWE legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin just opened a can of real talk, sharing an emotional update on his recent health stunners. The Expendables star recently underwent major surgery, but according to a new Instagram post, he’s already back in the gym.

In the January 30th post, set to Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “That Smell,” the 60-year-old sits on a bench in his home gym, his massive back to the camera. With some effort, he presses a pair of dumbbells over his head for eleven reps.

Despite recently undergoing a total knee replacement, the former pro wrestler is training for an event in an altogether different sport: offroad racing.

In the caption, Austin explains that he’s still recovering from surgery, hitting the gym to stay active while awaiting release from physical therapy.

” I’m still as weak as a kitten,” he wrote, adding he’s not training his legs yet. “But pushing weights in the gym is a sh**load better than sitting indoors all day with your leg propped up in the air.”

Though there’s still a long way to go, he told fans he’s focused on rebuilding strength and preparing for the Mint 400 Race (scheduled for March 1st) with more time in his KRX1000.

“One day at a time,” Austin concluded.

Fans jumped from the top rope into the comments to show support for Steve Austin’s road to recovery.

“The Rattlesnake is back! Speedy recovery, Steve!” one fan gushed before adding: (also please share your calves routine).”

“You’re crushing it, dude! So happy to see you back grinding!” a second fan wrote. “Get it! Such an inspiration,” a third fan chimed in.

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Opened Up About His Recent Health Set Back Earlier This Month

Back on January 21st, Steve Austin opened up about his health to his fans on Instagram, revealing he’d recently had his left knee replaced.

“I am 7 weeks post-op on a Total Knee Replacement,” he wrote alongside several X-rays detailing the procedure. “My left knee was on its last leg, and I have been putting this surgery off for years,” Austin admitted.

However, his prognosis is good. “Post op X-Rays show everything is healing nicely,” Austin added, before thanking his surgeon and the medical staff.

“Total Knee Replacement is a year-long healing process,” he noted, before revealing his plans for the upcoming Mint 400 Race.

Fingers crossed, Steve Austin’s ready to hit the dirt for the off-road race in March—though something tells us he’ll be more than ready to crush it.