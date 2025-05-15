wwe-hall-of-famer-and-wrestling-icon-jim-ross-announces-cancer-diagnosis

Long-time wrestling broadcaster Jim Ross has revealed his diagnosis of colon cancer.

“Diagnosed this week with colon cancer,” the 73-year-old wrote on X, Thursday, May 15. “Surgery being scheduled in the next week or two. I appreciate your concern and support.”

“Love ya, JR! Thinking about & praying for you, my friend,” pro wrestler Matt Hardy wrote in reply to the sad news. “Sending prayers for you. My wife is currently battling stage 4 colon cancer. You are a warrior, and you will defeat this,” a fan added.

This isn’t Ross’ first battle with cancer. According to Variety, in October 2021, he shared his diagnosis of skin cancer but announced he was cancer-free by December of the same year following treatment. In February 2024, Ross revealed he had undergone surgery for cancer in his right hip.

Jim Ross has Been Involved in Pro Wrestling Since the 1970s

Ross is widely regarded as one of the greatest pro wrestling commentators in history. His journey in the wrestling world began in the 1970s, where he steadily rose through the ranks to become the lead play-by-play announcer for Mid-South Wrestling. Over the years, he lent his voice and expertise to major promotions such as the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) and World Championship Wrestling (WCW). Beyond his iconic commentary, Ross has also contributed significantly behind the scenes.

Ross is best known for his role as a WWE commentator, especially during the Attitude Era alongside Jerry “The King” Lawler. He played a key part in the rise of stars like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and The Rock and also served as WWE’s executive vice president of talent relations.

In 2007, he earned the honor of being inducted into the prestigious WWE Hall of Fame.

Ross joined All Elite Wrestling (AEW) at its inception in 2019. He’s been a key part of the promotion ever since. In addition to his role with AEW, he co-hosts the popular podcast Grilling JR alongside Conrad Thompson.