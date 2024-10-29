writer-and-tv-legend-michael-malone-dead-at-55

Michael Malone, a veteran TV journalist for nearly 20 years at Broadcasting & Cable and contributor to the New York Times, has passed away.

Per his obituary. Malone died on October 19 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York following a prolonged illness. He was only 55.

“As a lifelong Mets fan, Mike was able to maintain a positive attitude in the face of adversity, a quality that served him well as he coped with his cancer diagnosis. He never gave up hope,” his family wrote in his obituary.

Celebrated in television industry circles, particularly within local broadcasting due to his extensive tenure at B&C, Malone began his career there in 2005 as a reporter and quickly ascended to the role of editor. He ultimately earned a promotion to content director, overseeing B&C along with its corporate affiliates, Multichannel News and NextTV.

According to Deadline, B&C, a nearly century-old trade magazine established during the radio era, discontinued its publication in September, along with Multichannel News and NextTV.

Although Malone initially concentrated on local broadcasting at B&C, he has since expanded his focus to include programming. He became a member of the Television Critics Association and actively participated in its semi-annual press tours. Additionally, he hosted two regular podcasts.

Michael Malone was Also a Prolific Freelance Writer

Malone was also a prolific freelance writer, contributing to high-profile publications such as The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Boston Globe, and New York. A talented and witty wordsmith, Mike also authored several published books.

Outside of work, Malone was a respected leader of his son’s Scout troop. He was also a dedicated coach for his daughter’s soccer team. Meanwhile, he was a passionate member of the Village Lions rugby team and an enthusiastic player for his local softball team, Healy’s Travel.

Malone is survived by his wife, Susan; his children, Gavin and Charlotte; his mother, Shelly Malone; and his siblings, Nancy (married to Jim Dempsey), Kate (married to Brian Burke), and Eileen (married to Jim Baker). He is also remembered by eight beloved nieces and nephews.

In his online obituary, his family fondly remembered him as “a connoisseur of Dad Jokes, Sniglets, and puns.” They added, “His exuberance, humor, and warmth were infectious. Those who loved him will miss him dearly.”

A memorial visitation for Malone is scheduled for November 1, from 4 to 8 p.m. ET at Hawthorne Funeral Home in Hawthorne, NY.