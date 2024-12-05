woman-who-fell-into-sinkhole-amid-search-for-lost-cat-presumed-dead

The search for a Pennsylvania grandmother who fell into a sinkhole while looking for her cat has shifted to a recovery effort.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Steve Limani informed reporters on Wednesday that oxygen levels in the shaft, estimated to be at least 30 feet deep, were steadily decreasing, with no indications of life detected.

“Unless it’s a miracle, most likely this is a recovery,” Limani said, per NBC News.

He stated that Elizabeth Pollard, 64, had almost certainly fallen through a fragile patch of ground in Unity Township, approximately 40 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.

Authorities reported that she was last seen around 5 p.m. on Monday. Hours later, a relative called 911 to report her missing, according to Limani. State troopers eventually found her car parked near a restaurant, where her 5-year-old granddaughter was still inside. Despite the freezing temperatures, the granddaughter was found in good condition, Limani confirmed.

— DW News (@dwnews) December 5, 2024

On Tuesday, authorities spotted what appeared to be a modern shoe inside the mine through camera footage. However, they have yet to establish any contact with Pollard. Due to the mine’s unstable condition, Limani announced that authorities are adjusting their strategy in the search for Pollard.

‘We’re not quitting,’ Authorities in Seach of the Missing Woman Who Fell Into Sinkhole Insist

Rescue teams had been working to remove dirt, debris, and rocks using suction methods while softening the ground with water. However, due to the risk of collapse, they now plan to excavate a large hole to safely reach the area.

Elizabeth Pollard has been missing since Monday. (Image via Pennsylvania State Police)

“We’re not quitting,” Limani insisted. “We are going to continue to work through this.”

According to a federal database, two abandoned mines are located near the sinkhole. These sites have been classified as posing the “highest danger to citizens’ lives” due to significant land safety and environmental risks, as stated by the National Association of Abandoned Mine Land Programs.

Sinkholes typically develop when groundwater gradually erodes the underlying rock that supports the soil, causing the ground to collapse. Pennsylvania is especially vulnerable to sinkhole damage due to its limestone bedrock, per the U.S. Geological Survey.