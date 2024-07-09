Woman Suing Diddy Releases List of Demands for First Interview

The former adult film star who recently filed a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs has released a list of demands for her first public interview about the situation.

According to TMZ, Adria English, who went by Omunique during her adult film days, has released a set of demands for a potential interview with podcast personality Domenick Nati. Among the demands included two first-class flights from Los Angeles to New York City for herself and her husband as well as two separate flights for her attorneys.

English also required a two-night stay at a 4-star hotel. For the interview itself, she wants hair, makeup, and wardrobe service. Snacks and a meal must also be provided during the interview.

A source told TMZ that the list of demands was “too much” for Nati and he has backed out of the interview. However, English’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, stated she did not personally make the demands. She also described the list as being a “standard industry request” to help English share her story.

“Everyone is making money off her story,” Mitchell-Kidd explained. “So she was given options by her team and this is the list they came up with. There was more on the list, but it was chopped down to be essentials only for a 1st interview.”

In her lawsuit, which was filed earlier this month, English claimed Diddy had hired her to have sexual encounters with people at his now infamous parties. He also threatened her and her boyfriend if he didn’t comply with his demands.

Adria English Originally Met Diddy While Her Boyfriend Was Seeking a Modeling Gig

Adria English stated she first met the rapper in 2004 when her boyfriend auditioned for a Sean John modeling job. She said things went south almost immediately.

English alleged her boyfriend and another model were asked to perform oral sex on Diddy to get the modeling job. Although her boyfriend refused, he was offered another gig by one of Diddy’s associates. That is, as long as English worked as a “go-go dancer” for a “white party” in the Hamptons.

After working that Labor Day weekend, English said she ended up working at other events that the rapper held. She also said she regularly had to drink alcohol laced with narcotics, such as ecstasy. She was encouraged to flirt with guests as well.

While she wasn’t forced to have guests initially, English claimed Diddy “groomed” her into sex trafficking. At one point, Combs demanded she had sex with Jacob Arabov, who is known as “Jacob the Jeweler.”

Following the lawsuit’s filing, Diddy’s attorney Jonathan Davis released a statement. “No matter how many lawsuits are filed it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court.”