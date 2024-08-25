woman-says-she-needed-9-stitches-after-being-hit-by-beer-can-at-hulk-hogan-event

Duck, brother! A woman needed stitches after allegedly being struck by a can of Hulk Hogan’s “Real American Beer” during an event in Ohio.

Emma Harlukowicz told TMZ that her 50-year-old mother required nine stitches on her scalp following an event at the Thirsty Cowboy in Medina, Ohio, where Hulk Hogan made an appearance last Monday.

A fan of Hulk Hogan alleges that they needed stitches after a beer can hit them at an event in Ohio where the WWE legend made an appearance. (Image via Instagram / Hulk Hogan)

Footage from the event captures the 71-year-old retired wrestler strolling behind individuals on stage, tossing beer cans into the crowd. However, it does not show the actual incident itself.

Local police were informed that Harlukowicz’s mother was seen bleeding. Although she did not require immediate medical assistance, she ultimately went to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Emma told the police officers that her mother required multiple stitches near her hairline to close a wound caused by an aluminum can.

Initially, the police report indicated that Hulk had thrown the can at the woman. However, this narrative shifted after other witnesses reported that the can was actually tossed by “another crew member,” as reported by TMZ.

The viral clip captures a scene where at least five individuals onstage are launching beers into the crowd. However, a PA announcer soon interrupts, urging the organizers to cease this practice for safety reasons.

In their final assessment of the woman’s injury, the police concluded that the incident was an accident. No arrests were made.

Hulk Hogan made multiple appearances over the summer promoting his new beer.

Along with saying their prayers and taking their vitamins, true Hulkamaniacs can slam back a cold one. Real American Beer is brewed exclusively with 100% North American ingredients, boasting an alcohol content of 4.2% by volume.

“The malt provides a deep golden color and the hops contribute to the overall balance of the beer and the crisp finish. A most refreshing brew indeed.” an alleged Beer Snob claims per their website.

Hogan’s beer, “The Real American Beer” debuted this summer. (Image via Instagram / Hulk Hogan)

The website also suggests that the brew pairs well with hotdogs and hamburgers. It’s almost like the theme of the beer is Americana… Readers, I hate the idea that I may have been drinking FAKE American beer for all of these years…

Major supermarket chains such as Albertsons, Safeway, Sam’s Club, and Walmart stock Real American Beer. Additionally, retailers like Total Wine & More and ABC Fine Wine & Spirits offer this product as well.