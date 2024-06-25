woman-rescued-from-burning-car-by-group-of-bystanders

A woman was rescued from her burning car by a group of bystanders over the weekend.

On Sunday, Tempestt Harris-Buckner was headed northbound on Bread and Cheese Hollow Road in Suffolk, New York. Quickly, she swerved her car to avoid an animal near Pulaski Street. In doing so, she unfortunately struck a utility pole, causing both her car and the pole to catch fire.

Michael Susinno was driving two cars behind Harris-Buckner at the time of the accident. According to Susinno, there was no time to hesitate. Immediately, he and another bystander ran to her rescue.

“We had no choice because now the flames were towards the windshield,” Susinno told ABC 7, adding that they “could feel the heat.”

“We had to pull her out of the car and across the street, where we laid her down,” he continued. “And that was the moment the car became fully engulfed in flames.”

“We approached the window which was down and she responded to us, we said we’re so sorry, we’re gonna have to get you out of the car, the car is on fire,” Sussino continued. “And she shared that she was having difficulty breathing. Her chest hurt. The airbag had hit her in the face. And that her leg was badly broken.”

Woman Rescued From Burning Car in Suffolk, New York

In a beautiful coincidence, Sussino recognized Harris-Buckner as his former student at Northport High School. Over 20 years ago, the Northport High School Orchestra director taught Harris-Buckner, who played cello at the time.

“I said ‘You don’t know me, my name is Mr. Susinno, I’m one of your former teachers and you played the cello,’ and as soon as I said the word cello her eyes looked up and she looked at me,” Sussino recalled. “And we were able to comfort her, tell her that she was going to be OK, we asked her not to look at her leg.”

Shane McCoy, 25, was another bystander who pulled over to help the victim from her car.

McCoy recalled to Pix 11 that he told the other men, “We got to get her out of here now.”

“I just didn’t think,” he added.

Another bystander, Michel Pitre, a medical malpractice attorney, then applied a tourniquet to the woman’s leg.

“Due to the severity of the laceration and the amount of blood loss, my fear was that we had to stop the bleeding,” he told ABC 7.

In total, around six individuals assisted at the scene. This includes a nearby resident who helped fight the flames with a fire extinguisher.

Harris-Buckner is now recovering at Stony Brook University Hospital, where she’s being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to PEOPLE.