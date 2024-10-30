woman-rescued-from-basement-amid-raging-house-fire-in-dramatic-video

On October 23rd a woman from Ohio was rescued from the basement of an enormous house fire. A video of the event was caught via a body camera worn by a firefighter at the scene.

The fire took place in Medina, Ohio just before 11 a.m. Officials were alerted that the 31-year-old woman was trapped in the basement of the home. Footage of the rescue was shared on the Medina County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

In the video, firefighters can be seen approaching the small basement window and using a tool to smash it open. The rescuers struggle to pull the woman out, but eventually manage to successfully hoist her out of the small opening.

According to ABC 11, Medina Fire Chief Larry Walters told the news station that the firefighters used “a multi-purpose pry bar as a stepping-stool to allow the woman to reach to a height in the basement where rescuers could grab a hold and pull her out.”

After the woman made it out she called for the rescuers to save her dog, who was also trapped inside. Sadly, the firefighters were unable to rescue the animal.

The woman was then taken to a nearby hospital where she was treated for smoke inhalation. Along with the rescued woman, four sheriff’s office employees and two fire personnel were also treated for smoke inhalation and other minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office. A statement about the evacuation said, “Dispatchers, law enforcement, and fire personnel all played a vital role in saving the individual from an extremely peril[ous] situation.”