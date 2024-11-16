Woman Nearly Arrested for Refusing to Pay for $11 Tuna Sandwich on Flight

A picky granny was shocked when she almost got arrested for refusing to pay for a tuna sandwich she turned her nose up at on a flight.

79-year-old Lily Ifield called the tuna sub she ordered on a Jet2 flight from London to Turkey on Nov. 3 “soggy,” “cold,” and inedible, even though it set her back $11.

She told The Sun that when it was time to pay for the snack, she refused.

However, little did Ifield know that her Karen antics would get her in some hot water.

Upon landing in Bodrum, a city in southwestern Turkey, four armed officers with guns and batons were positioned by the aircraft to escort the elderly woman off the plane.

The cabin crew was reportedly frustrated with her refusal to pay for the sandwich. The grandma of one pointed out that she had already spent approximately $63 on four mini bottles of wine, which she consumed with her daughter to manage their anxiety during the flight.

Hmmm, perhaps an elderly woman drinking $63 dollars worth of wine in one sitting contributed to this situation…

“We had no idea what we had done. I was turning round to people, saying ‘I think I’ve been arrested over a sandwich,’” Ifield told The Sun.

The Irrate Granny Goes Full Tilt Karen After Being Escorted By Police Off Her Flight

According to Ifield, the steward allegedly told the British resident to “shut up” and be quiet. However, the granny went full tilt Karen, shooting back “excuse me, I can talk as much as I like’. We were being treated like convicts over a bap [sandwich].”

When the women encountered armed police in a foreign country, they were understandably “shaking” and were clueless that the police response was triggered by the soggy tuna sandwich.

Compounding the confusion, airport police allegedly required Ifield to walk “miles” through the terminal. This journey was particularly challenging for the elderly woman. It turns out she needed a knee replacement and relied on a walking stick.

When Ifield insisted on “seeing the manager,” the police reportedly said, “No speak English, no speak English.”

Even her daughter was taken aback by how dramatically the incident seemed to escalate. “My daughter said, ‘look, my mum just sent a sandwich back – what’s this all about?’” Ifield recalled.

When officers discovered that the drama was over an unpaid sandwich, they instantly dropped the charges.

“It only ended when they suddenly realized how stupid the argument was they had been called for and told us ‘just go.’ They were clearly so embarrassed,” Ifield claimed.

However, a spokesperson for Jet2 paints an altogether different picture.

“Our cabin crew reported two customers displaying disruptive and unpleasant behavior throughout the flight, including the illicit consumption of alcohol that had been purchased in duty free and brought on board,” the spokesperson told The New York Post.

The airline didn't mention the tuna sandwich.






