Woman Killed by Pontoon Boat Propeller After Going Overboard, Sparking Investigation

A woman was tragically killed by a pontoon boat propeller after going overboard over the weekend.

There were eight people onboard when a woman somehow went overboard and was fatally injured by the propeller. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) released a statement about the incident.

“On Sunday, July 21, 2024, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers responded to a boating incident involving a pontoon boat on the Ocklawaha River near Nelson’s Fish Camp in Lake County.

“One of the eight occupants, an adult female, went overboard and sustained injuries from the propeller,” the statement continued. “She was pronounced deceased en route to an area hospital.”

According to the statement, it’s unclear how the woman — whose identity remains unreleased — fell overboard in the first place.

Woman Killed By Pontoon Boat Propeller in Florida

However, the FWC’s boat rental safety information post shared safety information about this potential risk.

“It is easy to slip and fall into the water if sitting on the front (bow), sides (gunwales), rear (stern) or a swim platform and be severely injured by the boat propeller,” the website reads. To avoid potential dangers, the commission recommends operating boats at safe speeds and practicing caution when loading passengers and gear.

“If someone falls overboard or unexpectedly ends up in the water, you must have a plan,” the post continues. Additionally, slow down, throw a floatable device if necessary, and approach from downwind or into the current.

To better understand what happened on Sunday, there is an active investigation in place. However, it’s likely the woman somehow slipped or accidentally fell overboard. Unfortunately, these tragic instances are not so uncommon.

“The FWC expresses their deepest condolences to the victim’s loved ones,” the statement said.

It doesn’t appear that anyone else aboard was injured.