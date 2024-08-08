woman-found-dead-under-baggage-claim-conveyor-belt-at-chicago-airport

A woman has died after she became trapped in machinery in the baggage claim area at an airport. The tragic incident occurred at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport early morning on Thursday, August 8.

The woman was found unresponsive, trapped under a conveyor belt, according to the Chicago Fire Department via CBS Chicago. Police claim that the woman, who was in her 40s, was found near terminal 5.

Woman Found Dead Near Baggage Claim Area at Chicago Airport

A few months ago, a plane and a recreational boat collided in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour on Saturday, June 8. Bystanders captured the plane – a Harbour Air float plane – on video heading right towards the boat.

In a statement to CTV News, Harbour Air stated that the seaplane was operating a scenic tour with five passengers on board. They claimed that the plane “came into contact” with a boat during takeoff.

Both the passengers and the pilot escaped the crash uninjured. However, the Vancouver Police Department stated that “several” people on the boat received treatment for injuries at a local hospital.

Per CTV News, BC Emergency Health Services claimed that two involved in the crash received emergency care. Both individuals were taken to hospital with “minor injuries.”

“None of the ten additional patients required transport to hospital,” information officer Brian Twaites stated. “All passengers on board the Harbour Air float plane and the recreational boat were reported safe ashore,” the port said in an email.

