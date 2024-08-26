woman-dies-at-burning-man-festival-on-opening-day

The annual Burning Man Festival is a week-long event that hones in on artists, makers, and community organizers who co-create art, events, and local initiatives around the world. But day one of the 2024 event will be recognized by an unwashable stain after an opening night tragedy.

On the first night of the Burning Man Festival, an attendee died. According to PEOPLE, a woman was pronounced dead at the festival after the event’s emergency services responded to a call that a woman was “unresponsive.” The personnel were unsuccessful in performing “life-saving measures,” on the woman.

Woman Passes Away at Burning Man Festival

Following the tragedy, the event’s organizers released a statement expressing their condolences.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this loss,” the statement said. “The safety and well-being of our staff and community are paramount. We are cooperating fully with local authorities as they investigate this incident.”

Event Organizers Vow to Cooperate With Authorities

It is still unclear what happened to the woman to cause the woman’s death. Authorities are still investigating the cause and manner of her untimely passing. However, the organizers said that they intend to fully cooperate with the authorities to get to the bottom of it.

“The Pershing County Sheriff’s office investigates all deaths that occur in its jurisdiction. Out of respect for the privacy of the grieving family, we will not be providing further details at this time.”