Woman Dies in 4th of July Boating Incident, 2 Men Charged With Boating While Intoxicated

Texas authorities are investigating a tragic 4th of July incident where a woman drowned after falling from a boat.

The Montgomery County Pct. 1 Constable announced on Facebook that they received a 911 call at approximately 8:59 p.m. local time on Thursday.

The call reported that a woman had “fallen off a boat near the Scott’s Ridge Boat Ramp” on Lake Conroe. Several departments “responded to the area,” and divers located the woman at 11:30 p.m.

Authorities Reportedly Detained the July 4th Boating Victim’s Brother

Authorities have identified the woman as 31-year-old Jerri MacMeekin. On July 4, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens detained two men: Jerri’s 29-year-old brother, Kyle MacMeekin, and 44-year-old Shane Annboli. Both were charged with boating while intoxicated.

Upon arriving at the scene, authorities discovered that two boats, one of which was a pontoon, had been traveling together.

According to police records cited by the Montgomery County Police Reporter, two men and a woman dove into the water in an attempt to rescue Jerri. However, they were unable to locate her.

The woman who participated in the rescue effort was also reportedly missing at one point as well, the outlet noted.

Two Men Detained in July 4th Boating Incident Charged with Boating While Intoxicated

About an hour after locating the woman, divers discovered Jerri’s body, according to the Police Reporter. Subsequently, the operators of both boats were arrested and booked into Montgomery County Jail, as reported by the Police Reporter.

According to the outlet, Kyle’s bond was set at $3,000, whereas Anniboli’s bond was $1,000.

Meanwhile, Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office Capt. Miguel Rosario weighed in on the tragedy. “We never enjoy pulling people out of the water, especially on a holiday weekend when you’re supposed to be having fun, enjoying time with your family,” Captain Rosario told KPRC.

According to the report, Jerri was not wearing a life jacket when she was pulled from the water. “All the divers I know, they’ve never pulled anybody out of the water that’s been wearing a life jacket,” Capt. Rosario added.

In a statement concluding the Montgomery County Pct. 1 Constable’s Facebook post, Philip Cash extended his “deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim.”