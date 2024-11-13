woman-delivers-baby-at-airport-in-american-airlines-ticketing-area-in-shocking-scene

Miami International Airport was recently home to a very unexpected arrival. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a 911 call after a woman went into labor in the American Airlines ticketing area at the airport where she later gave birth, the city’s local Fox station reported.

Videos by Suggest

One airport employee told the outlet that they believed the woman was in between flights when her water broke.

According to a 911 call obtained by the outlet, the dispatcher reported a “possible miscarriage outside of Door 3 departures.”

Helen Avendano, a Fire Rescue spokeswoman, told The Miami Herald that, when medics arrived, Miami-Dade Police Department officers, agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and Miami-Dade Airport Division staff were helping the woman.

Video from the shocking scene, which was obtained by the outlet, shows the mother holding her newborn under a blanket as medical professionals attend to them.

“We got a boy!” one witness proclaimed after the tot’s arrival, per the 911 call. The dispatcher then communicated with the ambulance en route, who confirmed that they were seven minutes away from the scene.

Paramedics rushed the pair to the hospital. No further updates were available about the mother-son pair.

According to The Independent, the situation wasn’t the first of its kind at MIA. The outlet reported that, back in 2021, a woman gave birth to a daughter under similar circumstances. The mom in that case reportedly named the little one Mia as a nod to her place of birth.