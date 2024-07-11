woman-deletes-social-media-post-accusing-50-cent-of-assault

Multi-platinum rapper 50 Cent could be facing some serious legal trouble. His ex-girlfriend, Daphne Joy, made serious allegations against him. In a now-deleted Instagram post on March 28, Joy accused 50 of sexually assaulting and abusing her.

“Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor. And my God will handle you from this point on,” she said in the post.

“You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time.”

50 Cent Sues Ex For Defamation

Now 50 Cent is trying to clear his name… as well as Daphne’s bank account. According to TMZ, he is suing his ex for defamation over the assault allegations.

The rapper’s lawyers also released a statement noting that Joy was given ample time to retract her statement. And after refusing to do so, 50 is now taking her to court.

“Despite being given ample opportunity to retract a false and malicious retaliatory accusation, Ms. Narvaez has shamefully chosen to interfere with her 11-year-old son’s relationship with his loving father by falsely calling him a rapist, the rapper’s attorneys said in a statement.

Rapper Has War of Words With Meek Mill

Amid his legal troubles, Diddy’s son, Christian, released a song aimed at rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. 50 has shared a firestorm of social media posts aiming at the Bad Boy CEO’s legal troubles.

Following the debut of Combs’ new song, 50 responded to Diddy’s son, noting that he also has a sexual assault case under investigation. The Combs have at least one ally in Philadelphia-born rapper Meek Mill who had a harsh response for 50.

“Ya’ll n***** 50 and online beefing with kids,” Meek said in a tweet that has since been deleted.

However, 50’s response was equally as harsh. He noted the lackluster album sales from Meek’s latest project, HEATHENISM, which only sold 6,000 copies in its first week.

“You sold 6k copies of your last project, you should not be on Vacation. Still chasing the dream or embracing the nightmare. Standing by your man, that I respect!” 50 said in response to Meek.