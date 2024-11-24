32-year-old-woman-dead-after-jumping-out-of-uber

A 32-year-old woman was hit and killed after authorities say she jumped out of a moving Uber while on the Long Island Expressway in Queens.

Law enforcement officials confirmed to the New York Post that the woman, now identified as Priyanka Sewhani, had fallen from the back of a gray Volkswagen Passat around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23. The Uber vehicle was traveling eastbound near the Kissena Boulevard exit in Flushing.

Sewhani was hit by another driver also traveling eastbound and was seen laying on the road afterward. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Uber driver, who reportedly stayed at the scene, wasn’t injured in the incident. The expressway’s four eastbound lanes were closed for a while as NYPD highway patrol investigated the scene.

It remains unclear exactly what led to Sewhani leaping out of the moving vehicle. No one else was inside the Uber, besides Sewhani and the driver, at the time of the incident.

The authorities are now searching for the other driver, who drove off after hitting Sewhani.

A Witness Speaks Out After Woman Leaps Out of the Moving Uber Vehicle on the Long Island Expressway

Following the devastating incident on the Long Island Expressway, a witness spoke out after Sewhani leaped out of the moving Uber vehicle.

Paul Singh, an employee at Guru Grocery on Kissena Boulevard, told 1010 WINS he saw the aftermath of the incident. He didn’t know what exactly happened at first.

“I was actually on the service road last night trying to get off on Kissena, and it was backed up, not one car was moving,” Singh explained. “I got a little skeptical of what’s going on, waited for like 20 minutes.”

After finding out what happened, Singh was at a loss for words. “Some guys from the neighborhood, they were showing me videos of the scene itself,” he continued. “A lot of cop presence, totally shut down.”

Meanwhile, social media erupts with questions about what led to the woman’s sudden and questionable death. On the website Lipstick Alley, many users wondered if the Uber driver was responsible for the ordeal.

“I hope she wasn’t feeling threatened by the driver and decided to take the risk of jumping out,” one user stated. “Rideshare drivers should be required to have cameras inside of their vehicles. Too much f—ery goes on.”

Another user pointed out that the Uber drive did stay for investigators. “The driver stayed so its likely he had nothing to do with her jumping out. I wonder what she was dealing with mentally that would lead her to make this type of decision.”

