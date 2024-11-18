Woman’s Corpse Found Ditched in Trash Behind Boyfriend’s Home

A woman’s corpse was discovered in a trash can just behind her boyfriend’s Costa Mesa, Calif. residence last month.

Videos by Suggest

In a statement, the Costa Mesa Police Department announced they arrested a man, who was a suspect in the murder of a 38-year-old woman on Oct. 22.

Law enforcement officials stated that the female corpse was discovered that same day just before 2:30 p.m. in the backyard of a home located in the 1900 block of Maple Avenue. Costa Mesa Fire and Rescue as well as Costa Mesa Police Department responded to the scene.

“The victim’s friend was identified as a suspect and located in Glendale. Costa Mesa detectives traveled to Glendale and arrested the suspect.”

Although the Costa Mesa Police Department did not release the victim’s name at the time, she was later identified as Julie Anne Sanetra. ABC7 revealed that she was from Irvine, Calif. It was further reported that the incident was “domestic violence related.”

Sanetra’s boyfriend, 49-year-old Daniel Allen Aldrich, was arrested.

“We were able to, with the help of Glendale Police Department, bring him into custody very safely and quickly,” Costa Mesa police Deputy Chief Joyce LaPointe stated. “It’s always good during these investigations to quickly be able to bring resolution and arrest a suspect, and that’s exactly what our CMPD detectives did.”

“It’s a nice residential area,” LaPointe further commented. “This is something that we don’t see very often here.”

Orange County District Attorney’s Office Shares More Details About the Costa Mesa Murder

In an update, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office shared more details about what led to the discovery of the woman’s corpse.

It was revealed that Aldirch had allegedly killed Sanetra on Oct. 20, leaving her body on the couch while he watched television before going to bed.

“The next day, Aldrich is accused of dragging Sanetra’s body outside and stuffing her body inside of a trash can, on the side of the house,” the update reads, per PEOPLE. “Aldrich is accused of going back inside, packing a bag, and then driving to his mother’s home in Glendale.”

It was then confirmed that Aldrich was later arrested at his mom’s property. He is now facing a maximum sentence of 26 years to life if convicted on all charges. “He is currently being held in lieu of $1 million bail.”

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer also spoke out about the murder. “Julie Sanetra did not deserve to be strangled and stuffed into a trash can,” he stated. “Like a piece of garbage. The callousness of this crime shocks the conscience.”

He then added, “We will do everything to get justice for Julie and her loved ones.”

Aldrich’s arraignment is scheduled for Tues., Nov. 19 at the Stephen K. Tamura Justice Center in Westminster, Calif.





