woman-claims-she-was-kicked-off-flight-for-telling-staff-about-shellfish-allergy

A TikTok user says she was forced off a Delta flight after informing airline staff about her shellfish allergy.

On October 6, Ellie Brelis posted two videos on TikTok, alleging that she was “escorted off” her flight from Los Angeles to Boston after explaining her allergy to staff.

Brelis shared in her first post that she was meant to board a flight to see her doctor for serious allergies. She had a mild anaphylactic shock on a previous flight and said she was taken off the plane because she had an allergy while trying to avoid a recurrence.

In her first TikTok post, filmed sobbing at the gate, Brelis shared with her followers that she had “upgraded” her seat to enhance her safety. However, she claimed she was removed from the flight, which still had her checked baggage onboard.

A passenger posted two TikTok videos alleging she was removed from her Deta flight after discussing her shellfish allergy. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

Brelis said she follows the same steps on each flight to alert crews of her shellfish allergy. She also had the issue documented with Delta. She also mentioned discussing her EpiPens with flight attendants before her recent trip to Boston.

Flight Staff Were Reportedly Concerned Over Shellfish Being Prepared in First Class Seating

“She brought out another flight attendant into it. All of a sudden, it just kind of became this really big commotion,” Brelis told CBS News. Though she wasn’t flying first class, Brelis claims flight staff was concerned about her allergy “because they were cooking shellfish in first class. They couldn’t not serve it.”

The outlet reported that she was subsequently escorted off the plane by a medical representative from the airline. “Just to be clear, I was literally on the plane and they escorted me off,” she explained in a second video. “I don’t know what I did.”

In her follow-up post, Brelis detailed that Delta rebooked her on a red-eye flight scheduled for five hours later. She was required to contact Medair. They informed her that she would need to speak to a doctor to determine if she was “fit to fly.” According to CBS News, Brelis ultimately purchased a seat on a JetBlue flight.

She did not receive a refund for her Delta reservation.