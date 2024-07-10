Woman Bites Flight Attendant, Rips His Uniform in Wild Airplane Meltdown

A United flight was forced to make an emergency landing after one of the passengers attacked a flight attendant during a mid-flight meltdown.

According to TMZ, the terrifying incident took place on Tuesday, July 9, onboard United Flight 762 from Miami to New Jersey. Not long into the trip, an upset passenger started screaming at other passengers. The ruckus caused the flight crew to scramble to restrain her.

However, with zip ties around her wrist, the passenger ended up biting a flight attendant’s shoulder, tearing through the crew member’s uniform.

Along with bitting the crew member, the upset passenger was heard threatening to kill a woman and telling her she should “go back to Russia.”

Others who witnessed the ordeal stated the hostile passenger also spit at someone and tried to punch others.

After the flight landed in Orlando, law enforcement escorted the passenger off the plane and out of the airport. The flight was also delayed for 3.5 hours as United was forced to change out the flight attendants.

A United Airlines spokesperson released a statement about the ordeal. “United flight 762 from Miami to Newark stopped in Orlando on Tuesday evening after a passenger became aggressive and disruptive. Our flight attendants worked to de-escalate the situation and protect other customers and after landing in Orlando, law enforcement met the flight, and the passenger was removed.”

The spokesperson went on to add, “We’re grateful to our team for their professionalism and for looking out for the safety of our customers and their fellow United employees.”

Flight Attendants Attempted to De-escalate a Midflight Brawl Earlier This Week

The incident onboard United Airlines Flight 762 occurred not long after a “mass brawl” broke out on a Ryanair flight. After flight attendants were unable to de-escalate the situation, the pilots were forced to make an emergency landing.

According to sources, the midflight brawl started after a male passenger attempted to switch seats with another passenger to sit with his wife and children.

However, the other passenger, who was a woman sitting with her husband and children, refused to switch seats. The male passenger began yelling and threatening her rather than accepting her refusal. Her husband quickly came to her defense, which resulted in the exchange of blows.

“They were trying to punch each other,” an anonymous passenger stated. “One of the families was part of a larger group, so other passengers started to join in. Then a lady in the row behind started to have a panic attack because of everything going on. She was screaming and there were kids crying. It was like a snowball effect.”

Another anonymous passenger called the entire situation so stressful. “It was like the flight from hell. And it all escalated from that one passenger wanting to change seats.”

Meanwhile, another ordeal occurred on the same flight amid the brawl. A male passenger started to feel ill and a flight attendant had to administer oxygen.