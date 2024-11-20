woman-banned-from-stadium-after-streaking-during-grey-cup

The streaking sensation at the CFL Grey Cup final on Sunday has apparently earned herself a permanent ban at BC Place Stadium.

Videos by Suggest

During the championship game on Sunday, where the Toronto Argonauts triumphed 41-24 over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, a woman executed a daring stunt. She jogged around wearing nothing but a beaming grin, waving to the fans.

A streaker interrupted the CFL Grey Cup game between the Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers at BC Place Stadium in Canada on November 17, 2024. (Image via X @sjoseph_sports)

At one point, she even took a tumble, raising her legs and granting those in attendance a grand view of her dainty rump. Shortly afterward, she stood and continued to skip naked across the field.

At one point, the Grey Cup streaker took a tumble. (Image via X / @sjoseph_sports)

However, there was no need for security to tackle the streaking woman. Seemingly satisfied with her stunt, she stepped over to two officers who calmly escorted her off the field.

Eventually, police escorted the streaking woman off the field. (Image via X / @CanadaRelatedTV)

The Vancouver Police Department informed TMZ that after she was escorted from the venue and arrested, she was taken to a hospital for “treatment related to drug and/or alcohol consumption.”

Prince Harry gives a thumbs-up to fans (and not the streaker, allegedly) before a TV interview during the pre-game events of the 2024 Grey Cup at BC Place in Vancouver. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)

Police told the outlet they weren’t pressing charges against the bold streaker. However, she will face a penalty.

The Streaker’s Penalty For Her Grey Cup Stunt

According to TMZ, the woman has been prohibited from ever entering BC Place again.The police told the outlet that the bold woman “will not be allowed back at the venue”.

BC Place was packed with over 52,000 fans when the woman made her naked dash across the field. Among the spectators were Prince Harry and the Jonas Brothers, who performed during halftime.

Of course, the stunt left quite an impression on fans.

“Canada does half-time shows differently,” one onlooker quipped on X. “All the guys in the stands taking pictures and videos is the icing on the cake,” another X user joked.

“That’s so Canadian… we are so polite that we allow them to finish,’ another user pointed out about the calm security response.

The Argonauts were undeterred by the streaker’s interruption as they secured their 19th Grey Cup title with a 41-24 victory. Quarterback Nick Arbuckle shone as the standout performer.