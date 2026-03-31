Windsurfer Collides With Whale In Shocking Footage

A windsurfer collided with a whale in a dramatic incident captured on video off the coast of San Francisco, in what witnesses and viewers have described as a shocking and rare encounter.

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The event took place near Crissy Field, a popular windsurfing spot in the San Francisco Bay area. Footage shows the windsurfer, identified as Eric Kramer, gliding across the water when a gray whale suddenly surfaced directly in his path.

The whale breached the surface without warning, striking Kramer’s board and launching him forward into the water. The impact knocked him completely into the air, sending him tumbling headfirst as the massive animal emerged beside him.

Despite the intensity of the moment, Kramer did not suffer serious injuries. He later confirmed that both he and the whale were unharmed after the collision.

“It was a ‘whale’ of a day,” he originally wrote on the since-deleted Instagram post. “Please be cautious and respect wildlife, I had reduced my speed greatly bc I had seen a couple whales in the area but on my last run back it just popped up right in front of me. Glad we are both ok.”

Internet Reacts To Windsurfer Hitting Whale

The video quickly spread online, drawing widespread attention and sparking debate about safety and wildlife awareness. Some viewers expressed amazement at the rare encounter, while others questioned why the windsurfer remained in the area after spotting whales nearby.

“I mean if you noticed them there, then why did you still decide to sail,” questioned one viewer. Kramer’s commitment to sailing despite the whales does contradict his urge to respect nature.

“Hmm- what happened to keeping back 300 ft from marine mammals?” another asked.

Experts and observers note that gray whales frequently pass through the San Francisco Bay during migration season, increasing the likelihood of close encounters with water users.

It’s of my personal opinion that in cases of whale sightings, all sorts of recreational marine activity should cease. Although Kramer meant well, he could have caused some pretty bad damage to the underwater giant and to himself.