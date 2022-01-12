Willie Nelson Allegedly Preparing His Children For His Death, Making Final Plans Amid Reported Health Issues

Willie Nelson turns 89 this year. One report says he’s preparing his final arrangements and is preparing his kids for his inevitable demise. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Willie’s End Is Always On His Mind!’

According to the National Enquirer, Nelson is teaching his kids how to run a cannabis company so it will survive after his death. Nelson has nine kids with four women, and his health has taken a turn in the last couple of months. He was suffering from breathing problems brought on by decades of smoking and drinking and is apparently always thinking about his death.

“He won’t be around forever,” an insider says. “That’s one of the reasons he’s been inviting his kids on the road with him, to teach them everything he can.” Micah and Lukas Nelson are always by their side. A source concludes, “When he goes it’ll be on his terms, with cannabis oil and a smile on his face!”

This story almost sounds like a very odd advertisement for Nelson’s brand of CBD oil. It comes up four times in a relatively short article. For the record, he doesn’t just sell oil. Willie’s Remedy sells everything from black tea, coffee, and balm as well. Gossip Cop seriously doubts that Nelson is that involved in the brand’s day-to-day operations, but who can say for sure.

Anyway, for a dying man apparently obsessed with his end, Nelson is staying very busy. This outlet would have you believe that Nelson can’t breathe, yet he’s still hitting the road in 2022. Nelson is frequently by his children’s side because they’re musicians as well.

This story is just not fair. Nelson is 88, and it’s natural that he could be making arrangements regarding his music and brands after his death. That doesn’t mean there’s a specter hanging over him or anything; it’s just a sensible thing to do. This tabloid traffics in stories about dying celebrities, so it’s obviously just trying to profit off Nelson’s age.

Why Does This Sound Familiar?

Back in September, this tabloid promised that Nelson’s days were numbered. He’s still going, so that was bogus. Gossip Cop also busted the Enquirer article for claiming Nelson would retire from the road. He has many dates scheduled around the U.S. in 2022, so these so-called insiders should just be ignored.

This story sounds a lot like another article from this very outlet. Last year, it claimed Celine Dion was breaking down and had even begun making final arrangements. It’s as if the tabloid just swapped some names and exchanged a bogus story about weight issues for a weed advertisement. Nelson should be allowed to tour with his kids without the Enquirer playing the grim reaper. It’s disrespectful and unnecessary.

