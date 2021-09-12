Willie Nelson Fighting With His Wife, Struggling With Health Issues?

Concern for Willie Nelson‘s health and marriage is all over the tabloids, but is any of it true? We’ve looked into several stories about the matter, so let’s see find out what’s the latest about the country singer’s health and personal life.

Willie Nelson’s Duet Partner Problem

In September 2020, the Globe released an article that claimed Nelson wanted to sing a duet with Parton one last time. In fact, the magazine said Nelson was “pleading” for the opportunity after repeated struggles with pneumonia and emphysema had him worried there wouldn’t be much time left. However, both Parton and Nelson’s wife, Annie D’Angelo, weren’t too thrilled about the idea. Apparently, Parton remarked Nelson was “so hard to sing with.” Regarding D’Angelo’s thoughts, an insider leaked that she wasn’t too “thrilled to see her husband lusting after Dolly.”

Gossip Cop was able to quickly debunk this narrative. First off, it’s impossible to imagine any strife between Nelson and Parton, as the two are seasoned professionals. Also, there was no evidence of Nelson’s attempt at a final duet besides the word of an unreliable insider, which can’t really be trusted coming from this tabloid.

Willie Nelson On His Last Ever Tour?

This July, the National Enquirer alleged Nelson was going on tour for the last time in his career because of health struggles. The tabloid quoted a source close to the singer who said Nelson “had bouts with emphysema,” which forced him to “cancel a slew of shoes because of the complication that comes with age.”

Unlike some narratives the tabloids try to pass, this one was actually believable. However, Gossip Cop still proved it incorrect. After the story was published, Nelson’s rep denied the report, so we don’t give it too much credit. Although he’s approaching his 90s, Nelson himself said this past February, “Music is what I do, and retiring is something that I don’t even want to think about.”

Willie Nelson’s Partying Upsetting His Wife?

About a month ago, the Globe claimed Annie D’Angelo had finally had it with her husband’s partying and “stoner antics.” Although the couple has been married for 30 years, D’Angelo was “tired of his partying and cannabis intake,” a source leaked. D’Angelo’s last straw was after country star Kacey Musgraves shared the story of a wild night out with Nelson. Nelson has been known to be quite the party animal for years, but apparently, this anecdote had driven his wife to her breaking point.

The narrative that Nelson is out of control and only focused on partying despite his health concerns wasn’t one Gossip Cop was buying. Nelson is obviously capable of making his own decisions. With that, Nelson has been a known cannabis advocate for years, so it’s unlikely it just now is causing problems in his marriage.

It’s no secret Nelson is getting up there in age. But still, the tabloids’ reports of him struggling with his health are based on little to no evidence. Nelson seems to be doing just fine, as he was recently performing in Austin a few weeks ago, singing just as well as ever.